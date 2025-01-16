HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets end in green; Sensex climbs 319 points

Markets end in green; Sensex climbs 319 points

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 16, 2025 17:12 IST

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the third session on the trot, helped by a rally in global markets after lower-than-expected consumer inflation in the US ignited hopes of more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Photograph: Savita Kirloskar/Reuters

The 30-share BSE index climbed 318.74 points or 0.42 per cent to revisit 77,000 level at 77,042.82.

During the day, it jumped 595.42 points or 0.77 per cent to 77,319.50.

 

On the similar lines, the NSE Nifty rallied 98.60 points or 0.42 per cent to 23,311.80.

"Benchmark indices continued to trade in the positive, albeit off highs, driven by positive investor sentiment following mild US inflation data, which raised hopes for a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

"Additionally, favourable developments in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and a reduced trade deficit further boosted the market's upward movement.

"However, weak economic growth data from the UK dampened some of this optimism," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers.

In contrast, HCL Tech, Nestle, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

Equity markets in Europe were quoting higher. US markets rallied on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,533.49 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.18 per cent to $81.88 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
