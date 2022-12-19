Markets climb nearly 1%; Sensex ends up 468 points

Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1 per cent higher on Monday following heavy buying in banking, oil and FMCG shares after two sessions of losses.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Benchmark Sensex jumped 468.38 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 61,806.19.

During the day, it advanced 507.11 points or 0.82 per cent to a high of 61,844.92.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 151.45 points or 0.83 per cent to end at 18,420.45.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, ITC, Titan, Nestle, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the major winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.15 per cent to $79.95 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,975.44 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.