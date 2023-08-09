News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets bounce back on fag-end buying in RIL, ITC

Markets bounce back on fag-end buying in RIL, ITC

Source: PTI
August 09, 2023 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Wednesday, helped by fag-end buying in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and M&M amid a positive start in European markets.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Cautious trade prevailed in the markets for the most part of the day ahead of two major events -- RBI's monetary policy and the US inflation data -- due to be announced on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 149.31 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 65,995.81.

 

During the day, it fell by 402.12 points or 0.61 per cent to 65,444.38. The benchmark also touched a high of 66,066.01.

The NSE Nifty gained 61.70 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 19,632.55.

JSW Steel was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.68 per cent, followed by Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Titan, ITC, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro.

In contrast, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Asian Paints and Axis Bank were major laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai settled lower, while Seoul and Hong Kong ended in the green.

European markets were trading in positive territory.

The US markets ended in the negative territory in overnight trade on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 711.34 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.79 per cent to $86.85 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India is a equity market to invest in'
'India is a equity market to invest in'
Why Must Mark and Musk Be So Macho?
Why Must Mark and Musk Be So Macho?
Maruti: Buyout impact, margin worries may cap gains
Maruti: Buyout impact, margin worries may cap gains
UK man gets 12-year jail for abuse of Indian children
UK man gets 12-year jail for abuse of Indian children
WC: Ashwin picks this youngster as India's X-factor
WC: Ashwin picks this youngster as India's X-factor
Recipe: Mustard Pan-Fried Baingan
Recipe: Mustard Pan-Fried Baingan
Thousands Say Goodbye To Sinead O'Connor
Thousands Say Goodbye To Sinead O'Connor

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

RIL pushes production timeline for battery packs

RIL pushes production timeline for battery packs

Mid, smallcaps reach for the sky

Mid, smallcaps reach for the sky

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances