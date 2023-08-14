News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets bounce back on buying in Reliance, Infosys

Markets bounce back on buying in Reliance, Infosys

Source: PTI
August 14, 2023 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply and ended in the positive territory on Monday, helped by fag-end buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and Infosys along with a firm beginning in European markets.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 79.27 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 65,401.92.

During the day, it fell 500.77 points or 0.76 per cent to 64,821.88.

The NSE Nifty gained 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 19,434.55.

 

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Nestle, Axis Bank, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.

The wholesale price based inflation remained in the negative territory for the fourth straight month in July at (-)1.36 per cent on easing prices of fuel, even though food articles turned costlier.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,073.28 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.33 per cent to $86.52 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Private investors will wait for election results'
'Private investors will wait for election results'
'Make in India can't happen overnight'
'Make in India can't happen overnight'
'Markets expect current govt to return'
'Markets expect current govt to return'
BJP fields SP rebel Dara Singh from Ghosi bypoll
BJP fields SP rebel Dara Singh from Ghosi bypoll
SC shields Hyd Univ prof from Manipur complaints
SC shields Hyd Univ prof from Manipur complaints
India's Enemies, Beware This IAF Drone!
India's Enemies, Beware This IAF Drone!
Neymar is Saudi bound as Al Hilal agree PSG deal
Neymar is Saudi bound as Al Hilal agree PSG deal

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

MFs: Low risk appetite sees hunger for hybrids growing

MFs: Low risk appetite sees hunger for hybrids growing

Mumbai realty firm stocks may climb wall of worry

Mumbai realty firm stocks may climb wall of worry

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances