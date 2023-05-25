News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets bounce back from intra-day lows; settle higher on fag-end buying

Markets bounce back from intra-day lows; settle higher on fag-end buying

Source: PTI
May 25, 2023 16:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices bounced back from intra-day lows to settle in the positive territory on Thursday helped by fag-end buying.

Brokers

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

In a volatile trade amid the monthly derivaives expiry, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 98.84 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 61,872.62.

During the day, it hit a high of 61,934.01 and a low of 61,484.66.

 

The NSE Nifty gained 35.75 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 18,321.15 after beginning the trade on a weak note.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Nestle, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers.

Wipro, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower, while Tokyo ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

The US market ended lower on Wednesday.

"On the day of monthly expiry, the Indian stocks traded with high volatility," said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

The Sensex fell 208.01 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 61,773.78 on Wednesday.

The Nifty declined 62.60 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 18,285.40.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 1.14 per cent to $77.47 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,185.84 crore, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Govt Expects Windfall From RBI
Govt Expects Windfall From RBI
Bharti Airtel: Experts see stock gaining 10-25%
Bharti Airtel: Experts see stock gaining 10-25%
Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4
Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4
Revealed: ONGC's Big Plans
Revealed: ONGC's Big Plans
AAP's Satyendar Jain 'critically ill', shifted to ICU
AAP's Satyendar Jain 'critically ill', shifted to ICU
Djokovic eyes Grand Slam record
Djokovic eyes Grand Slam record
Beware SKY, The Prankster!
Beware SKY, The Prankster!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Go First told to submit revival plan in 30 days

Go First told to submit revival plan in 30 days

Indian IT firms to see revenue decelerate by 5%: S&P

Indian IT firms to see revenue decelerate by 5%: S&P

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances