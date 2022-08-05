News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets bounce back after a day's breather post RBI policy

Markets bounce back after a day's breather post RBI policy

Source: PTI
August 05, 2022 16:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmarks ended modestly higher on Friday after the Reserve Bank raised the key interest rate in an effort to cool stubbornly high inflation and defend the rupee.

Stock

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Continuous foreign fund inflows into the capital markets and softening crude oil prices also helped the bourses regain momentum, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 89.13 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 58,387.93 after facing volatility during the fag-end of trade.

 

During the day, it climbed 350.39 points or 0.60 per cent to 58,649.19.

The broader NSE Nifty went up by 15.50 points or 0.09 per cent to finish at 17,397.50.

The Reserve Bank on Friday raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent -- the third straight increase since May.

With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short term lending rate at which banks borrow has crossed the pre-pandemic level of 5.15 per cent.

"The 50 bps rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India today is broadly in line with the consensus expectations," said Sujan Hajra - chief economist and executive director, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Among the Sensex constituents, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys, Wipro and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude went higher by 0.18 per cent to $94.29 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 1,474.77 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
At a glance: What RBI's latest monetary policy says
At a glance: What RBI's latest monetary policy says
Indian economy is an island of financial stability:Das
Indian economy is an island of financial stability:Das
Repo hike: Short-term impact on housing sales likely
Repo hike: Short-term impact on housing sales likely
In Pakistan, Allah smiles upon Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor
In Pakistan, Allah smiles upon Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor
Dhankar set for easy win in vice prez poll tomorrow
Dhankar set for easy win in vice prez poll tomorrow
Deepika's SPECIAL Dinner Date!
Deepika's SPECIAL Dinner Date!
Gandhis detained as Cong holds massive protests
Gandhis detained as Cong holds massive protests

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

The Falling Rupee: MUST READ Interview

The Falling Rupee: MUST READ Interview

RBI retains inflation projection for FY23 at 6.7%

RBI retains inflation projection for FY23 at 6.7%

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances