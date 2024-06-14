News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets at fresh highs on buying in HDFC Bank, RIL

Markets at fresh highs on buying in HDFC Bank, RIL

Source: PTI
June 14, 2024 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new closing lifetime highs on Friday, following buying in market heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra amid encouraging export data.

Inflation

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 181.87 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 76,992.77.

During the day, it jumped 270.4 points or 0.35 per cent to 77,081.30.

 

The NSE Nifty rallied 66.70 points or 0.29 per cent to hit a record closing high of 23,465.60.

Intra-day, it rose 91.5 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 23,490.40.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were among the major laggards.

India's merchandise exports in May 2024 rose by 9 per cent to $38.13 billion, from $34.95 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Friday.

Imports also increased by 7.7 per cent to $61.91 billion from $57.48 billion in May 2023.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled higher, while Hong Kong ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,033 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to $82.65 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Punch, Nexon Scores 5 In Crash Test
Punch, Nexon Scores 5 In Crash Test
Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat
Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat
We Missed Industrial Revolution
We Missed Industrial Revolution
Denmark fans reminded of passports for Euro 2024
Denmark fans reminded of passports for Euro 2024
Bhujbal sulks over RS denial, Ajit Pawar says he...
Bhujbal sulks over RS denial, Ajit Pawar says he...
Prannoy knocked out, India's challenge ends in Sydney
Prannoy knocked out, India's challenge ends in Sydney
Junaid's Debut On Hold Because...
Junaid's Debut On Hold Because...

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'

'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'

'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat

'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances