News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Market correction insufficient and pressure to continue, says Nomura

Market correction insufficient and pressure to continue, says Nomura

By BS Reporter
June 10, 2022 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The correction seen in the stock markets thus far is insufficient and there are significant downside risks, given the way macroeconomic data is shaping up, a Nomura equity strategist said on Thursday.

Market

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

“The markets are trying to look through the current stress we see in the macros. There are potential risks to the market.

"Our estimates assume no major impact on growth and earnings.

 

"The market should have been at least 5 per cent lower than it is now.

"And if we factor in the concerns on growth and earnings, we will expect much more correction,” said Saion Mukherjee, head of India equity research, Nomura.

Speaking at the Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022, Mukherjee added that the markets could correct another 5-15 per cent, depending on the outlook one has on growth.

The brokerage said though Indian corporate earnings have been satisfactory, there are concerns over economic growth and interest rates.

And the global events since the beginning of the year have aggravated these concerns.

Nomura said while the domestic markets have come off 10 per cent from their October 2021 peak, India has still been an outperformer since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mukherjee said the consensus view is not that pessimistic as there are expectations that inflation will be controlled over time.

“And the spread between earnings and bond yield also indicates some level of overvaluation at the aggregate market levels,” he said.

According to Mukherjee, the consensus expectation for financial year 2022-23 (FY23) and FY24 is around 14 per cent earnings growth, aided by financials.

Apart from financials, Mukherjee said the brokerage is bullish on industrials and infrastructure as the concerns on commodity price rise have been factored in and valuations are not expensive; telecom because of the high earnings visibility and valuation comfort; and, pharmaceutical stocks as the sector’s revenue growth is less dependent on broader growth.

Nomura is bearish on automotive stocks as volumes could disappoint in light of the economic slowdown, and steel firms because of the weakness in local and global demand.

Mukherjee added that though foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows have been volatile, they were counterbalanced by solid domestic inflows.

Mukherjee said Nomura’s December 2022 Nifty50 target is 16,900, which is 17 times the one-year forward earnings, leaving very little room for gains from the benchmark’s close on Thursday of 16,478.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BS Reporter in Mumbai
Source: source
 
Print this article
Is the fall in information technology stocks overdone?
Is the fall in information technology stocks overdone?
Fitch revises India rating outlook to 'stable'
Fitch revises India rating outlook to 'stable'
What Rise In Interest Rates Means For Banks
What Rise In Interest Rates Means For Banks
Sonakshi, Janhvi, Deepika Teach You The HOT NEW Pose
Sonakshi, Janhvi, Deepika Teach You The HOT NEW Pose
'Need caution about appointing retired officer as CDS'
'Need caution about appointing retired officer as CDS'
'Kohli won't stay down for too long'
'Kohli won't stay down for too long'
Loans to get expensive as banks hike lending rates
Loans to get expensive as banks hike lending rates

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Fired fund managers of Axis MF may be banned from mkts

Fired fund managers of Axis MF may be banned from mkts

'Volatility to remain higher than usual'

'Volatility to remain higher than usual'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances