Manufacturing sector pushes industrial growth to 5% in Jan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
March 12, 2025 22:12 IST

India's industrial production growth accelerated to 5 per cent in January 2025, driven by a rebound in manufacturing activity, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Manufacturing

Photograph: Praveen Paramasivam/Reuters

The government has also revised the December 2024 industrial output figure to 3.5 per cent from the provisional estimate of 3.2 per cent released in the previous month, an official statement said.

 

The IIP growth in November 2024 was 5 per cent.

The pace of factory output growth stood at 5 per cent in January 2025.

The country's factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed 4.2 per cent growth in January 2024.

The data released by the National Statistic Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 5.5 per cent in January 2025, up from 3.6 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production growth declined to 4.4 per cent from 6 per cent year-on-year.

Power output growth slowed to 2.4 per cent in January 2025 from 5.6 per cent a year ago.

In the April-January 2024-25 period, the IIP grew 4.2 per cent, slower than 6 per cent recorded in the year-ago period.

As per use-based classification, the capital goods segment growth accelerated to 7.8 per cent in January 2024 against 3.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

Consumer durables (or white goods production) grew by 7.2 per cent during the reporting month against a growth of 11.6 per cent in January 2024.

In January 2025, consumer non-durables output contracted 0.2 per cent compared to a growth of 0.3 per cent a year ago.

According to the data, infrastructure/construction goods reported a growth of 7 per cent in January 2025, up from a 5.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

The data also showed that the output of primary goods logged a 5.5 per cent growth in January 2025 against 2.9 per cent a year earlier.

The expansion in the intermediate goods segment was 5.2 per cent in the month under review, slightly down from 5.3 per cent a year ago.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
