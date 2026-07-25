Manipal Health to launch India's largest healthcare IPO on July 29, aiming for Rs 9,275 crore

Manipal Health Enterprises is poised to launch India's largest healthcare initial public offering on July 29, aiming to raise a substantial Rs 9,275.22 crore to fuel its expansion and debt reduction strategies, marking a significant event in the Indian healthcare sector.

Photograph: Priyangshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Manipal Health Enterprises will launch India's largest healthcare IPO by issue size on July 29, seeking to raise Rs 9,275.22 crore at a price band of Rs 560-590 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 8,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth approximately Rs 1,275.22 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used to repay borrowings of subsidiary Manipal Hospitals (Rs 5,552.8 crore) and acquire a minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals (Rs 574 crore).

Post-listing, Manipal plans to focus on organic expansion, with around 3,000 beds under development through greenfield and brownfield projects over the next three years.

The company reported a significant increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,335.8 crore in FY26, with net profit rising to Rs 916.5 crore.

Manipal Health Enterprises will launch India's largest healthcare initial public offering (IPO) by issue size on July 29, seeking to raise Rs 9,275.22 crore at a price band of Rs 560-590 per share.

The Temasek-backed hospital chain will be valued around Rs 77,607 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The issue will close on July 31, while anchor investors can bid on July 28.

IPO Structure and Utilisation of Funds

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 8,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 21.61 million shares, worth Rs 1,275.22 crore at the upper end.

Promoters Imperius Healthcare Investments and Manipal Education and Medical Group India, along with investors TPG SG Magazine, Seventy Second Investment Company, Ammar Sdn Bhd, Novo Holdings Invest Asia and Phoenix Bear Investments will sell shares through the OFS route.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 5,552.8 crore will be used to repay or prepay borrowings and accrued interest of subsidiary Manipal Hospitals.

Another Rs 574 crore will be deployed to acquire minority stake in step-down subsidiary Sahyadri Hospitals. The remaining will be used for general corporate purposes.

Group chief financial officer Samir Agarwal said the IPO process had begun before the Sahyadri acquisition and was not undertaken to finance the transaction.

The company expects to become net debt-free after deploying the proceeds.

Future Growth and Financial Performance

After listing, Manipal plans to focus primarily on organic expansion.

Managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Dilip Jose said around 3,000 beds were under development through greenfield and brownfield projects.

They were expected to be commissioned over the next three years.

Acquisitions would remain opportunistic, with immediate priority being the integration of Sahyadri and improving utilisation across the network.

Manipal operated 49 hospitals with 13,037 licensed beds as of March 31, 2026.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 10,335.8 crore in FY26 from Rs 6,171.6 crore in FY24, while net profit increased to Rs 916.5 crore from Rs 533.2 crore.

The issue is the second-largest mainboard IPO of 2026 so far, behind SBI Funds Management"s Rs 9,795.32-crore offer.