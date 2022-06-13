News
Manic Monday: Sensex nosedives 1,500 points in early trade

Manic Monday: Sensex nosedives 1,500 points in early trade

Source: PTI
June 13, 2022 10:30 IST
The Sensex further plummeted over 1,500 points in early trade on Monday, while the Nifty slumped to the 15,800 level, tracking weak global markets and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Weakness in index majors Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank also weighed on the domestic equity markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 1566.46 points lower at 52,736.98.

The Nifty tanked 399.55 points to 15,802.25.

 

All the 30-share Sensex pack of firms were trading lower in early trade, with Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank emerging as the major laggards.

The BSE benchmark index had ended 1,016.84 points or 1.84 per cent lower at 54,303.44 on Friday.

The broader NSE Nifty plunged 276.30 points or 1.68 per cent to 16,201.80.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai were trading with deep cuts in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended sharply lower on Friday.

"The near-term market trend is weak. The May US inflation print at 8.6 per cent against the market expectation of 8.3 per cent is likely to turn the Fed more hawkish.

"Such a scenario would be negative for risky assets like equity, particularly in the context of declining global growth.

"The Indian market will stabilize only when the US market stabilises," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.37 per cent to $120.31 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,973.95 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
