RBI Governor Discusses Future Of Digital Payment Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has indicated that discussions surrounding the implementation of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for digital payments are currently "premature," advising stakeholders to observe policy developments closely.
Amid speculation over whether amendments being moved by the government to statutes governing digital payments will kick off the merchant discount rate, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said it is "premature" to talk about the issue right now and advised a wait-and-watch.Investment in public infrastructure like payments is necessary, he said, reiterating that someone will have to pay for it.
Key Points
- RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra deems discussions on Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for digital payments "premature," urging a "wait-and-watch" approach.
- Malhotra highlights the necessity of investment in public payment infrastructure, stating costs must be covered either by taxpayers or through MDR via a "user pays" model.
- The government is currently moving amendments to statutes governing digital payments, influencing the future of MDR.
- Despite ongoing debate, the usage of digital payment platforms like UPI continues to grow significantly in India.
- The RBI is also promoting the growth of its central bank digital currency (e-rupee) and the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) platform to streamline loan disbursals.
Understanding The Cost Of Digital Payments
Speaking to reporters at the customary post-policy review interaction, Malhotra said the choices before us are simple: either the general public has to pay for it through taxes, or we have to levy the merchant discount rate (MDR), following the 'user pays' model."Right now the government is getting us the amendment. Costs have to be paid by someone. We all want this public infrastructure to strengthen and become more efficient, etc. We continue to do that. That is our focus right now; let us wait and watch for further developments," Malhotra said.