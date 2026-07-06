How Mahindra Group Is Embracing AI For Global Leadership

Mahindra Group CEO Anish Shah underscores the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence, advocating for its comprehensive integration across the conglomerate to redefine industries and achieve global leadership amidst evolving uncertainties.

Key Points Mahindra Group is strategically integrating Artificial Intelligence across its operations, moving beyond incremental experimentation.

CEO Anish Shah views AI as a defining shift, redefining industries, decision-making, and the nature of work.

The group is committed to continuous learning and challenging established methods to lead in AI adoption.

Mahindra aims for global leadership by accelerating amidst global uncertainties and operational challenges.

The company's strategy involves acting with conviction and moving as one organisation to navigate volatility.

Artificial intelligence is one of the most defining shifts shaping the world, and it is not a moment for incremental experimentation at the margins, but for meaningful integration at scale, according to Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah. Across the Group, AI is now being embedded into various aspects, Shah wrote in his address to shareholders of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd in the company's annual report for 2025-26.

Mahindra's Strategic AI Integration

"Artificial Intelligence is one of the most defining shifts shaping our world today. Its impact is redefining industries, decision-making, and the nature of work itself," he asserted. Shah further said, "Our approach is clear: we must act with courage and intent. This is not a moment for incremental experimentation at the margins, but for meaningful integration at scale".

Across the group, he said, "We are embedding AI into how we think, operate, and serve our customers". This requires a commitment to continuous learning and a willingness to challenge established ways of working, he noted. "Those who move early and decisively will lead. We are determined to be among them," Shah asserted.

Navigating Global Uncertainties

Sharing his views on the overall path forward amid uncertain times globally, he said, "The progress we have made gives us confidence, but the environment ahead demands greater resolve. We are well positioned to accelerate in uncertainty". Across industries, he said, uncertainty is no longer abstract; it is operational.

"Energy and infrastructure constraints, volatility in commodity prices, and rising logistics and forex costs are reshaping cost structures. The availability of critical inputs from metals, such as aluminium, to time-sensitive imports remains uneven," he noted. At the same time, Shah said supply chains are being tested by manpower shortages across partner ecosystems.

"In this context, our response is not to slow down, but to move forward with greater clarity and discipline. Across our businesses, we are setting our sights on global leadership," he added. "This marks a shift from strong performance to a more expansive ambition, one that demands we think bigger, act with conviction and move together as one organisation. Uncertainty will remain a constant. But we have never waited for certainty to act."