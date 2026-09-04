MahaRERA: Developer Must Honour Stamp Duty Promise

The ruling does not mean developers must always pay stamp duty. The liability depends on the applicable law and contractual terms.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points MahaRERA ruled that developers cannot shift stamp duty and registration charges after promising to bear them.

The case involved a buyer who paid more than Rs 1.50 crore for a plot near Mumbai.

The developer later sought to pass the charges to the buyer, citing a typographical error.

MahaRERA directed both parties to execute the agreement according to terms stated in the allotment letter.

The authority said allottee status does not end merely because the agreement remains unregistered.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has ruled that a developer cannot shift stamp duty and registration charges to a homebuyer after promising to bear them at the time of booking.

The case involved a buyer who paid more than Rs 1.50 crore for a plot near Mumbai. The allotment letter said that the developer would bear the charges.

However, the developer later sought to pass the cost to the buyer, calling the reference a typographical error.

MahaRERA rejected the argument, noting that the project statement said that the developer would bear the charges.

It directed both parties to execute the agreement on the terms agreed in the allotment letter.

The authority also held that the buyer did not lose allottee status merely because the agreement was unregistered.

Under Section 13 of RERA, a developer cannot accept more than 10 per cent of the property cost without first entering into a written and registered agreement.

The ruling does not mean developers must always pay stamp duty. The liability depends on the applicable law and contractual terms.

Homebuyers should retain: Allotment, booking documents

Payment receipts, bank records

Ads, brochures carrying offers

Messages from the developer

RERA project disclosures

Draft and final agreements.

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Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff