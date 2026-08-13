Maharashtra Forms Task Force For Drone Policy Implementation

Maharashtra is establishing a dedicated ministerial task force to ensure the robust implementation of its comprehensive drone policy, aiming to foster innovation, indigenous manufacturing, and a thriving drone ecosystem within the state.

Key Points Maharashtra government establishes a ministerial task force, led by Minister Ashish Shelar, for effective drone policy implementation.

Chief Minister Fadnavis advocates for a "policy of policies" to integrate R&D, manufacturing, testing, patents, and subsidies for the drone industry.

Special support for indigenous R&D and manufacturing is prioritised to strengthen the state's drone ecosystem.

Plans include expediting a 'Drone City' in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and offering incentives for land availability through MIDC.

The policy aims to bolster testing facilities, assist with patent costs, and integrate entrepreneurs into government schemes, including defence sector opportunities.

The Maharashtra government will set up a ministerial task force headed by Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister Ashish Shelar to ensure effective implementation of the state's drone policy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Fadnavis made the announcement at a meeting with representatives of drone manufacturing companies here.

Boosting Maharashtra's Drone Ecosystem

According to an official release, the chief minister said there was a need to create a "policy of policies" for the drone industry by bringing together provisions related to research and development, indigenous component manufacturing, testing, patents and subsidies available under various state policies.

Maharashtra's drone policy was strong compared to those of other states, he said, and directed officials to provide special support for R&D and indigenous manufacturing.

Fadnavis also directed officials to make financial provisions for research under different policies available in an integrated manner.

He stressed the need to strengthen the existing drone ecosystem in the state, saying that while efforts should be made to attract new industries, existing companies should not be overlooked.

Developing Drone City And Support For Entrepreneurs

Fadnavis directed officials to expedite the development of a 'Drone City' in the Industrial City area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He also suggested considering a special incentive policy for the next two to three years to facilitate land availability for drone companies through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Necessary steps would also be taken to establish testing ranges, provide assistance towards patent costs and enable entrepreneurs to avail themselves of various Central and state government schemes in an integrated manner, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Shelar said the state's drone policy was comprehensive and had taken into account young people and entrepreneurs already working in the sector.

The work carried out by existing drone entrepreneurs would be duly evaluated and opportunities would be provided to them within the framework of the current policy, he said.

Testing and range facilities required for drones would be strengthened, while the aerospace sector and related agencies would be urgently bolstered to tap growing opportunities in the defence sector, Shelar added.