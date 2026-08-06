Maharashtra Government Embraces Indigenous AI For Digital Transformation

Maharashtra is set to revolutionise its digital governance with the approval of Sarvam AI's sovereign artificial intelligence solutions, ensuring secure data handling and enhanced public services across various government departments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr T R B Rajaa/X

Key Points Maharashtra government approves Rs 11.26 crore outlay for Sarvam AI's sovereign solutions over two years.

Deployment includes Indus AI workspace for 2,500 state government users, ensuring data security within India.

The package features Samvaad for citizen outreach and Saaras/Bulbul speech models for MahaAI platform integration.

Indus platform offers drafting assistance, RTI response generation, multilingual interaction, and data analysis.

Pilot projects include Samvaad AI for tuberculosis awareness and integration of speech models on a usage-based model.

The Maharashtra government has granted approval for the deployment of sovereign artificial intelligence solutions from Sarvam AI for government departments with a two-year outlay of Rs 11.26 crore. The package covers the deployment of Indus, a sovereign AI workspace for around 2,500 state government users at an "indicative" first-year cost of Rs 5.63 crore and a two-year outlay of Rs 11.26 crore, said a Government Resolution (GR). The proposal was cleared by a High-Power Committee headed by the chief secretary.

Ensuring Data Sovereignty With Indigenous AI

According to the GR, Sarvam AI has proposed sovereign AI solutions hosted entirely on secure and audited infrastructure within India, ensuring that no government data leaves the country. Besides Indus, the package included Samvaad, voice and WhatsApp-based citizen outreach agents; and Saaras and Bulbul speech models for integration into the state's MahaAI platform.

The Indus platform will provide drafting and file noting assistance, RTI response generation, document intelligence, optical character recognition (OCR) across Indian scripts, multilingual interaction in 22 languages including Marathi, project workspaces, data analysis and integration with eOffice and NIC e-mail wherever API access is available.

Commercial Structure And Implementation Details

The commercial structure includes a Foundation Partner subscription rate of Rs 1,200 per user per month for the first 12 months, compared with the standard rate of Rs 2,500 per user per month. It also includes a one-time professional services fee of Rs 50 lakh, setup and adoption manpower costing Rs 42 lakh for three months and an annual platform maintenance fee of Rs 25 lakh.

The committee also approved Track Two department transformation engagements starting at Rs 50 lakh per engagement and on-demand Forward-Deployed Engineers (FDEs) at Rs 7 lakh per engineer per month. It additionally cleared the deployment of two FDEs beyond the initial three-month period until December at the same rate, excluding taxes.

Pilot Projects And Future Integrations

The GR further approved a one-month pilot of the Samvaad AI agent for tuberculosis awareness. The software will make outreach calls to TB patients in local languages and analyse call quality. The pilot carries a one-time agent development charge of Rs 6 lakh and a usage charge of Rs 3 per minute.

It also approved the integration of Saaras, a speech recognition model, and Bulbul, a text-to-speech model, into the MahaAI platform for four months on a usage-based, no-commitment basis. The department will pay API usage charges of Rs 0.50 per minute for Saaras and Rs 30 per 10,000 characters for Bulbul, excluding GST.

The Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Department will bear the expenditure, while the Commissionerate of Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence has been authorised to implement the project in accordance with the prescribed terms and conditions, the GR said.