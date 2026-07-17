How Maharashtra Plans To Lead India In Quantum Technology

Maharashtra is set to emerge as a leader in the cutting-edge field of quantum technology, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlining plans to build a robust ecosystem and train over 5,000 skilled professionals for future growth.

Key Points Maharashtra aims to become India's leader in quantum technology by fostering a strong ecosystem.

The state plans to train over 5,000 quantum technology professionals, starting with 500 faculty members.

AI, semiconductors, and quantum technology are identified as crucial for future growth and global competitiveness.

The Maharashtra Quantum Technology Mission aligns with the Centre's National Quantum Mission.

Key institutions like IISER, IIT Bombay, and TIFR will collaborate to advance the mission.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state aims to emerge as the country's leader in quantum technology by building a robust ecosystem and creating more than 5,000 trained professionals in the field.

Addressing the valedictory session of Quantum Technology Faculty Development Programme organised by I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation through video conferencing, Fadnavis said artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and quantum technology would be the three key pillars of future growth, making it imperative for Maharashtra to develop a highly skilled workforce.

Maharashtra's Vision For Tech Leadership

He said the state government would implement the Maharashtra Quantum Technology Mission in alignment with the Centre's National Quantum Mission to create a strong quantum ecosystem.

"The world is rapidly moving from a data-driven economy to an era of high-speed data processing. AI, semiconductors and quantum technology will play a decisive role in global competitiveness. Just as India emerged as a global IT talent hub, it now has an opportunity to become a leader in quantum technology through its skilled manpower," the CM said.

Fadnavis noted that the Centre has earmarked around Rs 6,000 crore for the National Quantum Mission and said Maharashtra has launched its own quantum mission on similar lines.

Building A Skilled Quantum Workforce

Maharashtra initially plans to train 500 faculty members, who will, in turn, help create a pool of at least 5,000 quantum technology professionals, he informed.

"Quantum technology is expected to bring transformative changes across engineering, healthcare, space, manufacturing and defence sectors. The nature of employment will change rapidly in the coming years, making it essential to equip students and teachers with future-ready skills," Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister said institutions such as IISER, C-DAC, TIFR, IIT Bombay, COEP and VNIT are developing capabilities in quantum technology, and the plan is to leverage their collective strengths to advance the Maharashtra Quantum Technology Mission.

The learning management system and AI-based chatbots developed under the programme would help students better understand the fundamentals of quantum technology, he added.