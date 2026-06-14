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Magicpin's AI Assistant Vera Aims To Double Merchant Base To 1 Million By 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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June 14, 2026 10:32 IST

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Food delivery and e-commerce platform magicpin is set to revolutionise merchant operations by expanding its AI assistant Vera's reach to over 1 million businesses by 2026, offering real-time insights and demand management.

Key Points

  • Magicpin's AI assistant, Vera, aims to onboard over 1 million merchants by the end of 2026.
  • Vera currently supports over 5 lakh restaurants and retailers, providing real-time order insights and managing demand.
  • The AI platform has facilitated over 50 lakh interactions across 25 business verticals since its launch.
  • Magicpin has committed an investment of USD 1 million towards building its AI stack and expanding Vera's capabilities.
  • Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Hyderabad are leading cities in Vera's merchant adoption.

Food delivery and e-commerce platform magicpin aims to more than double the merchant base of its AI assistant, Vera, to over 10 lakh by the end of 2026, after onboarding more than 5 lakh restaurants and retailers within three months of its launch, Founder and CEO Anshoo Sharma said.

Vera's Rapid Adoption And Future Expansion

Launched during the recent LPG crisis, Vera provides restaurants and retailers with real-time order-volume insights to help them plan operations and manage demand more effectively. According to magicpin, the AI platform has facilitated over 50 lakh interactions across merchant workflows, with more than 5 lakh merchants actively using Vera across over 25 business verticals.

 

"We believe this is just the beginning of how AI will transform the way merchants operate and grow. The pace of adoption has been much faster than we expected. magicpin aims to onboard 1 million (10 lakh) merchants on Vera by the end of 2026," Sharma told PTI.

Among merchants with identified city-level data, Bengaluru leads adoption with over 1.23 lakh merchants, followed by New Delhi (1.08 lakh), Hyderabad (70,500), Mumbai (68,500), Pune (40,000), and Gurugram (38,500).

magicpin has committed an investment of USD 1 million towards building its AI stack, of which Vera is a key component. Sharma said the company is continuing to invest in expanding Vera's capabilities across marketing, merchant engagement, lead generation and business intelligence, following strong traction across metropolitan as well as smaller markets. The platform serves merchants in more than 300 cities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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