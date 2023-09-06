News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » M-cap of BSE-listed firms reach fresh peak of Rs 317.33 lakh crore

M-cap of BSE-listed firms reach fresh peak of Rs 317.33 lakh crore

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached a new lifetime peak of Rs 317.33 lakh crore on Wednesday as the benchmark Sensex maintained its winning run for the fourth day running.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Fag-end buying helped the BSE Sensex climb 100.26 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 65,880.52.

In four days, the benchmark index has jumped 1,049.11 points or 1.61 per cent.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a fresh peak of Rs 3,17,33,804.37 crore at the end of trade. Investors' wealth also climbed Rs 7,74,665.67 crore in four days of market rally.

 

"Markets witnessed a choppy ride in intra-day trade but selective buying in late trade helped benchmark indices log gains for the 4th straight session," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of research (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Titan, UltraTech Cement, ITC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major gainers.

Tata Steel, Axis Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed marginally by 0.13 per cent while smallcap index skidded 0.04 per cent.

Among the indices, telecommunication jumped 1.69 per cent, FMCG climbed 1.05 per cent, consumer durables (0.89 per cent), healthcare (0.69 per cent) and energy (0.67 per cent).

Commodities, financial services, industrials, IT, bankex, capital goods, metal and realty were the laggards.

"A spike in crude oil reverberated across the globe, reviving concerns about inflation and sparking fears of a Fed rate hike.

"This led to a surge in US bond yields, causing investors to shift towards the safety of bonds and reversing the buying trend of foreign investors in the domestic market.

"Nevertheless, the resilience of the domestic markets shone through as investors placed their bets on an improved outlook, ultimately helping the market recover from the initial shock," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
China's Economy Is Weakening!
China's Economy Is Weakening!
TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook
TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook
Dividend fund managers see light in power stocks
Dividend fund managers see light in power stocks
'Bharat is the original name, but...'
'Bharat is the original name, but...'
King's Cup: Can India win without Chhetri?
King's Cup: Can India win without Chhetri?
'Media can't decide how long Kohli, Rohit will play'
'Media can't decide how long Kohli, Rohit will play'
Dahi Handi Images To Warm Your Heart
Dahi Handi Images To Warm Your Heart

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

IPO investors ride the bull run to strike gold in 2023

IPO investors ride the bull run to strike gold in 2023

India saw highest mobile subscriber addition in Q2

India saw highest mobile subscriber addition in Q2

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances