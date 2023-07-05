News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » M-cap of BSE-listed firms reach all-time high of Rs 299.90 lakh cr

M-cap of BSE-listed firms reach all-time high of Rs 299.90 lakh cr

Source: PTI
July 05, 2023 19:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached an all-time high of Rs 299.90 lakh crore on Wednesday despite the Sensex falling marginally after a remarkable record-breaking rally in the last few trading sessions.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 33.01 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 65,446.04, after rallying in the past five trading straight sessions.

During the day, the benchmark hit a low of 65,256.49 and a high of 65,584.33.

The BSE benchmark had jumped over 2,500 points in the past five sessions.

 

But, investor sentiments largely remained unfazed by the muted trend in equities during the day, with the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms scaling a lifetime peak of 2,99,90,050.73 crore.

The mcap of BSE-listed companies is Rs 9,949.27 crore away from the historic Rs 300 lakh crore mark.

Investors' wealth also climbed Rs 1.32 lakh crore from Tuesday.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti jumped 3.61 per cent, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and Nestle were among the other major gainers.

HDFC Bank fell over 3 per cent and HDFC declined nearly 3 per cent.

Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and NTPC were among the other laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.68 per cent and smallcap index advanced 0.62 per cent.

Among the indices, FMCG jumped 1.71 per cent, auto rallied 1.62 per cent, oil & gas (1.04 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.86 per cent), energy (0.75 per cent) and services (0.68 per cent).

Financial Services, telecommunication and bankex were the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,603.15 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"Overall we expect the market to consolidate with a positive bias in the near term, before taking flight to record high levels.

"All eyes will be on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, which will give some insights into the US Fed's future course of action," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Investing Gems From A Stock Market Guru
Investing Gems From A Stock Market Guru
'El Nino impact an immediate concern to markets'
'El Nino impact an immediate concern to markets'
'Investing is a loser's game'
'Investing is a loser's game'
Collegium names 2 HC judges for elevation to SC
Collegium names 2 HC judges for elevation to SC
Manipur cuts 2,000 forces guarding ministers, MLAs
Manipur cuts 2,000 forces guarding ministers, MLAs
'When people don't like a dismissal under laws...'
'When people don't like a dismissal under laws...'
Protesters halt play at Wimbledon!
Protesters halt play at Wimbledon!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

40% Of SAP's Innovations Come From India

40% Of SAP's Innovations Come From India

'Blockchain, algorithmic collusion challenges'

'Blockchain, algorithmic collusion challenges'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances