Rediff.com  » Business » M-cap of BSE listed firms hits $4 trillion-mark for first time ever

Source: PTI
November 29, 2023 11:22 IST
The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the leading stock exchange BSE reached the $4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday.

M-cap

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 305.44 points to 66,479.64 in early trade after beginning the day on a positive note.

Thanks to the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached Rs 3,33,26,881.49 crore in morning trade, translating into $4 trillion at the exchange rate of 83.31.

While the BSE benchmark Sensex has rallied 5,540.52 points or 9.10 per cent so far this year, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of all listed firms at its platform have jumped about Rs 50.81 lakh crore.

 

The 30-share benchmark hit its all-time peak of 67,927.23 on September 15 this year.

The other markets valued more than $4 trillion of m-cap include the US, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

On May 24, 2021, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE touched the $3-trillion mark.

The exchange had seen listed firms' valuation going past the $1-trillion level on May 28, 2007.

The journey from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days or just over seven years on June 6, 2014.

The m-cap of its listed companies reached $2 trillion on July 10, 2017 -- taking 1,130 days from the $1.5-trillion level.

From there, it took 1,255 days to go past the $2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
