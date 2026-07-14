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L&T Technology Services Teams Up With Anthropic To Embed Claude AI In Engineering

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk July 14, 2026 19:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has forged a strategic partnership with Anthropic to embed its advanced Claude AI models across engineering workflows, promising to revolutionise product development and industrial systems for global clients.

Key Points

  • L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has partnered with Anthropic to integrate Claude AI models into its engineering processes.
  • The collaboration aims to fundamentally redesign engineering work, moving beyond simple automation to accelerate innovation.
  • Integration of Claude AI will enable faster decision-making and streamlined workflows for LTTS' global clients.
  • Anthropic has also introduced rupee-denominated pricing for Claude AI in India, simplifying payments.
  • This partnership will enhance LTTS' Engineering Intelligence discipline, creating greater value for enterprise clients.

IT company L&T Technology Services has partnered with Anthropic to integrate Claude models across engineering processes and LTTS' AI-powered platforms, a statement said on Tuesday. The development coincides with Anthropic's unveiling of rupee-denominated pricing for the Claude AI assistant, simplifying payments for customers in India.

At LTTS, our vision of engineering intelligence is about fundamentally redesigning engineering work, not simply automating existing processes. Our partnership with Anthropic represents a significant step in that journey, enabling us to embed Claude into engineering workflows and accelerate innovation for our global clients," LTTS CEO and Managing Director Amit Chadha said.

 

Redefining Engineering With AI

The company said the integration will enable teams to make faster decisions, streamline workflows and continuously improve how products, manufacturing plants and industrial systems are designed, built and maintained instead of automating individual tasks.

Leveraging Claude across the engineering lifecycle and uniting deep engineering expertise, advanced AI and domain knowledge, LTTS's Engineering Intelligence discipline will enable clients to create greater value," the statement said.

Accelerating Innovation For Global Clients

LTTS said that the collaboration will help LTTS' enterprise clients redesign the process of building products and software, as well as enabling faster innovation and improved outcomes at scale.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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