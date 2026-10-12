How LTTS' New AI Lab Is Revolutionising Digital Manufacturing

L&T Technology Services has launched an advanced NVIDIA-powered Engineering Intelligence lab in Bengaluru, showcasing the future of AI-native manufacturing, digital twins, and autonomous systems for global clients.

Key Points L&T Technology Services (LTTS) inaugurated an NVIDIA-powered Engineering Intelligence (EI) lab for digital manufacturing in Bengaluru on Monday.

The lab demonstrates the full manufacturing journey, including digital engineering, virtual product validation, connected production lines, and autonomous operations.

It features an AI-native factory with intelligent machines, robots, and digital twins, running on an NVIDIA-accelerated environment.

LTTS CEO Amit Chadha highlighted the lab's role in addressing real-world manufacturing challenges through engineering, AI, and physical systems.

LTTS plans to open a similar EI lab in the US for American clients before the end of this fiscal year.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Monday inaugurated an NVIDIA-powered Engineering Intelligence (EI) lab for digital manufacturing in Bengaluru, where customers and partners can see AI-native manufacturing, digital twins, and autonomous systems working together.

Exploring The EI Lab's Capabilities

The lab lets clients follow the full manufacturing journey, from digital engineering and virtual product validation to connected production lines and autonomous operations, through live and scenario-based demonstrations.

The facility covers autonomous manufacturing, industrial robotics, supply chains, energy and emissions, and asset reliability, the company said in a statement.

The AI-native factory features intelligent machines, robots, collaborative robots, drones and digital twins that carry out tasks with little human involvement. It runs on an NVIDIA-accelerated environment that combines tools such as NVIDIA Omniverse, Isaac Sim and Cosmos with digital twin workflows and technologies for industrial and physical AI.

The lab also has a command centre that uses AI for production planning, supply chain tracking and comparing performance across plants. To make autonomous systems safer, it has a checking layer that screens instructions generated by AI agents before passing them to machines.

Leadership Insights And Future Plans

"The EI Lab for Manufacturing brings Engineering Intelligence into a tangible manufacturing environment, allowing customers to experience how engineering, AI and physical systems can come together to address real-world challenges," LTTS CEO and Managing Director Amit Chadha said.

He said the tie-up with NVIDIA brought advanced simulation and computing capabilities to the lab, while LTTS' engineering expertise would help turn these technologies into practical solutions for clients.

Speaking to reporters, Chadha said LTTS plans to open a similar lab in the US for American clients before the end of this fiscal year.

He said Bengaluru was chosen as the first location because more clients from the US and Europe were visiting India. The lab would also cater to Indian manufacturers, he said.

LTTS, a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, had over 23,840 employees across 21 global design centres, 30 global sales offices and 103 innovation labs, as of June 30, 2026.