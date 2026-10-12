How LTTS's Six Focus Areas Will Drive Future Revenue Growth

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is strategically leveraging artificial intelligence across six key focus areas, including digital manufacturing, to drive significant revenue growth and maintain a competitive edge in the engineering services sector.

Key Points LTTS CEO Amit Chadha stated on Monday that AI is a net positive for the company.

Six focus areas, including digital manufacturing and AI infrastructure, are projected to contribute 80% of LTTS's revenue in five years.

These strategic areas are expected to deliver higher growth and margins, counteracting pricing pressures in IT services.

LTTS works with AI in engineering, products, and manufacturing/operations, with the latter two being new business avenues.

The company on Monday inaugurated an NVIDIA-powered Engineering Intelligence lab in Bengaluru to showcase AI-native manufacturing and autonomous systems.

Artificial intelligence is a net positive for L&T Technology Services (LTTS), and its six focus areas, including digital manufacturing, are expected to contribute about 80 per cent of its revenue in five years, up from about half last year, company CEO and MD Amit Chadha said on Monday.

The six areas will grow faster than the rest of the company and deliver higher growth and margins, Chadha told reporters at the launch of the company's AI manufacturing lab in Bengaluru.

LTTS's Strategic Growth Pillars

The company's six areas are software-defined mobility; plant buildout and modernisation; digital manufacturing, energy and industrial automation; medical technology; software platforms and engineering intelligence; and next-generation computing and AI infrastructure.

He said the engineering services firm works with AI in three ways. These are AI in engineering, which speeds up work such as coding, models and mechanical drawings; AI in products, where it builds edge devices that process images, heat and sound; and AI in manufacturing and operations.

The second and third were new businesses for LTTS, Chadha said. The pricing pressure concerns and deflationary parts are mostly on the IT side and in tool-led product development, and the new businesses were offsetting it, he said.

AI's Role In Business And Competitive Edge

On whether physical AI work would face the same price deflation as services deals, Chadha said, "The pricing is definitely different and better... We are not a commodity play."

He said every client conversation was now about AI, as company boards were asking what they were doing in the area. LTTS may start disclosing the share of its revenue that comes from AI, with the business expanding, he said.

"I'm proud and happy and humbled to share that we are probably about six to nine months ahead of our competition when it comes to engineering intelligence, which is around AI on products, AI in tool chain and AI in manufacturing," he noted.

Innovation And Future Outlook

He declined to give hiring numbers but said the company's net headcount would keep rising. "We are on a growth trajectory, and therefore we will need people along with AI as we move along," he said.

LTTS, a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, had over 23,840 employees across 21 global design centres, 30 global sales offices and 103 innovation labs, as of June 30, 2026.

The company on Monday inaugurated an NVIDIA-powered Engineering Intelligence (EI) lab for digital manufacturing in Bengaluru, where customers and partners will be able to see AI-native manufacturing, digital twins, and autonomous systems working together.

The lab lets clients follow the full manufacturing journey, from digital engineering and validating products virtually to connected production lines and autonomous operations, through live and scenario-based demonstrations.