L&T to set up India's largest green hydrogen plant at IOCL Panipat Refinery

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its arm will set up the nation's largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

The project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production and technology.

The plant, to be set up by Larsen & Toubro's wholly-owned arm L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd, will supply 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for 25 years, supporting the Centre's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The plant, being developed under a build-own-operate model, will operate round the clock using green energy, aligning with IOCL's broader strategy to decarbonise its refining operations and contribute to the nation's net zero goals.

"The decision to set up India's maiden green hydrogen plant validates our strategy to lead the nation's energy transition. This long-term project not only deepens our partnership with IOCL but also reinforces our capability to deliver large-scale clean energy solutions," L&T deputy managing director & president Subramaniam Sarma said.