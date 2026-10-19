LTTS Reports Robust Q2 FY27 Earnings Driven By One-Time Gain

Discover how L&T Technology Services achieved a remarkable 66.78 per cent surge in net profit for Q2 FY27, driven by a strategic business sale and significant advancements in Engineering Intelligence and AI-related deals.

Key Points LTTS reported a 66.78 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 548.2 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27.

The profit includes a one-time gain of Rs 165 crore from the sale of its Smart World and Communication business, which was completed on September 1.

Revenue from operations rose 12.1 per cent to Rs 3,040.4 crore during the quarter under review.

The company secured large deal wins exceeding USD 200 million in the quarter, with over 50 per cent from AI-related deals.

LTTS launched an Engineering Intelligence (EI) Lab in Bengaluru in partnership with NVIDIA for digital manufacturing.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Monday reported a 66.78 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 548.2 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, aided by a one-time gain from the sale of its Smart World and Communication business.

Strong Financial Performance

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to equity shareholders) of Rs 328.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations rose 12.1 per cent to Rs 3,040.4 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 2,713.3 crore in Q2 FY26.

Sequentially, profit and revenue were up by 53.7 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

The company said the sequential growth came as large deal wins of the last few quarters moved to execution.

The profit includes a one-time gain of Rs 165 crore (net of tax) from the sale of the Smart World and Communication (SWC) business, which was part of the Tech segment. The business was sold to AMI Paradigm Solutions Private Limited. The sale was completed on September 1, the filing said.

Strategic Growth And Future Outlook

"With our order backlog and pipeline both improving year on year and several large deals in play, we expect revenue momentum to strengthen further in H2 while sustaining healthy EBIT margins. This progress supports our long-term aspiration of 13-15 per cent revenue CAGR with EBIT margins in the 16-17 per cent range over the next five years," Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director of LTTS, said.

With investments in Engineering Intelligence (EI) and a diversified portfolio, the company is able to address a broader market with its customers, resulting in accelerated sequential growth across revenue, profitability, large deals and AI revenue, he added.

Innovation In Engineering Intelligence

LTTS said it recorded large deal wins with a total contract value (TCV) of more than USD 200 million in the quarter, with AI-related deals accounting for over 50 per cent of the total. The wins included one deal of USD 75 million, one of USD 30 million-plus, one of USD 25 million and six deals of USD 10 million-plus each.

Annualised revenue from solutions led by Engineering Intelligence (EI) stood at USD 120 million, the company said. It also launched an EI Lab in partnership with NVIDIA for digital manufacturing in Bengaluru, where customers and partners can see AI-native manufacturing, digital twins and autonomous systems working together.

The lab lets clients follow the full manufacturing journey, from digital engineering and virtual product validation to connected production lines and autonomous operations, through live and scenario-based demonstrations.

The facility covers autonomous manufacturing, industrial robotics, supply chains, energy and emissions and asset reliability.

Workforce Growth And Shareholder Returns

The company's headcount stood at 24,035 at the end of the September quarter, up from 23,845 at the end of June and 23,359 a year ago, according to its investor presentation.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY27.