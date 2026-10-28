L&T's Q2 Net Profit Surges 33% to Rs 5,202 Crore, Order Inflows Up 28%

Larsen & Toubro has reported a robust 32.5 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,202.10 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, alongside a 28 per cent increase in order inflows, showcasing strong performance amidst a dynamic global landscape.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points L&T's consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 rose by 32.5 per cent to Rs 5,202.10 crore, up from Rs 3,926.09 crore in the previous year.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased by 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 78,750 crore, driven by accelerated progress across various businesses.

The company secured new orders worth Rs 147,665 crore, marking a 28 per cent year-on-year growth, with international orders contributing 63 per cent.

L&T's consolidated order book stood at a record Rs 853,514 crore as of September 30, 2026, providing multi-year revenue visibility.

Despite execution headwinds in infrastructure and utilities, L&T anticipates nearly Rs 10 lakh crore worth of prospects in its pipeline.

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 32.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,202.10 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,926.09 crore in the year-ago period.

L&T achieved consolidated revenue of Rs 78,750 crore for the reporting quarter, up 16 per cent year on year, driven by accelerated progress across its businesses, the company said in a statement.

Strong Order Inflows and Global Reach

The company secured orders worth Rs 147,665 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 28 per cent for the quarter.

During the quarter, significant order wins were achieved across multiple businesses such as hydrocarbons – offshore and onshore, carbonLite solutions, public spaces and airports, and power transmission and distribution businesses.

International orders stood at Rs 92,375 crore, contributing 63 per cent to the total order inflow.

The Group's consolidated order book as of September 30, 2026, was at Rs 853,514 crore.

Management Commentary and Future Outlook

"The company has delivered a strong quarter in an everchanging geopolitical landscape.

"This performance reflects continued customer confidence and our ability to secure large and complex orders across sectors and geographies.

"We achieved yet another record quarterly order inflow. Focused execution across our projects, products & manufacturing businesses supported higher revenue growth.

"The highest ever order book at Rs 8.5 lakh crore provides multi-year revenue visibility," chairman and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said.

The company is well positioned to sustain this growth momentum and will continue to invest in innovation, digital capabilities, and technology-led businesses to drive growth and create long-term value for stakeholders, he said.

R Shankar Raman, company's President and Whole-Time Director-Finance said during a media briefing that L&T sees nearly Rs 10 lakh crore worth of prospects in pipeline.

"An assessment of the pipeline as of September 30 indicates nearly Rs 10 lakh crore worth of prospects," he said.

Challenges and Strategic Focus

He said the infrastructure and utilities segment faced execution headwinds during the reporting period due to multiple domestic and overseas disruptions, along with escalation in input costs, delays and a spike in logistics expenses, which impacted margins.

However, he expressed hope that as conditions normalise, the company would be able to recover some of the lost ground going forward.

On the outlook, the company said the global economic environment remains one of guarded optimism, supported by demand for AI data centres in several major economies and fresh investments in infrastructure, energy transition, technology and industrial capacity.

It, however, flagged that the West Asia region continues to pose varied downside risks to global growth and investment activity.

The company said it will leverage its capabilities and flexibility to navigate the environment successfully.

L&T added that it remains focused on operational excellence and technology adoption to improve productivity and competitiveness, and to ensure long-term sustainable growth for its stakeholders.