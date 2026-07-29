L&T's Q1 profit jumps 14% to Rs 3,926 crore, beating estimates

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a robust 14 per cent surge in its Q1 FY27 profit, reaching Rs 3,926 crore, outperforming market expectations despite significant geopolitical challenges and supply-chain disruptions in West Asia impacting its green energy segment.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points L&T's Q1 FY27 profit attributable to owners increased by 14% year-on-year to Rs 3,926 crore, exceeding Bloomberg analyst estimates.

Revenue from operations grew 6.7% to Rs 67,942 crore, while other income surged 75.2% due to lower debt and higher investable cash.

Supply-chain disruptions in West Asia significantly impacted revenue growth, particularly in the green energy segment, which saw an 11% decline.

The company secured new orders worth Rs 1.08 trillion in Q1FY27, a 14% Y-o-Y increase, with international orders accounting for 56% of the total.

L&T's consolidated order book stood at Rs 7.78 trillion as of June 30, 2026, reflecting a 5% growth, with West Asian markets contributing 20% to the quarterly order inflow.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro's (L&T's) profit attributable to owners of the company for the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of the current financial year (2026-27/FY27) grew 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,926 crore, aided by higher revenues, increased other income, and lower interest costs.

The profit beat the Bloomberg analysts' poll estimate of Rs 3,657.86 crore.

Revenue Growth and Other Income Boost

L&T's revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 67,942 crore, up 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by progress across several businesses, the company said.

Its other income jumped 75.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,377 crore, owing to a combination of lower debt and higher investable cash surplus with the company.

R Shankar Raman, president and whole-time director — finance, L&T, while speaking about supply-chain disruptions in West Asia during a media call on Tuesday, said, "The revenue growth would have been that much better had we had the supplies coming in on schedule. And that's the reason our revenue growth was subdued as compared to the order inflow or the profit growth."

The executive said project progress in West Asia had slowed down.

"We expected to be ahead of where we found ourselves. But we've not had problems with people being commissioned there.

"Since March this year, we've been able to win some projects and commission some projects, which means we have transferred people. We've been able to mobilise some of the resources."

Impact of West Asia Conflict

Raman said the company hoped that "some sense will prevail" and stability would be restored, leading to an improved second half of FY27.

The company said revenue from customers in L&T's green energy segment was particularly impacted by the West Asia conflict, registering a Y-o-Y decline of 11 per cent to Rs 5,607 crore, largely due to supply-chain disruptions in the solar business.

L&T's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation for the quarter, however, declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,116 crore, as margins dipped from 9.9 per cent in Q1 of 2025-26 to 9 per cent in Q1FY27 amid sluggish progress.

Strong Order Inflow and Outlook

L&T secured orders worth Rs 1.08 trillion in Q1FY27, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y, with international orders accounting for 56 per cent of the total order inflow.

The quarterly order inflow was driven by infrastructure, which contributed 41 per cent of the total order inflow, and renewable energy, which contributed 31 per cent.

The group's consolidated order book as of June 30, 2026, stood at Rs 7.78 trillion, reflecting a 5 per cent growth over March 2026.

International orders constituted 52 per cent of the overall order book.

"The order book in West Asia has gone up on-year.

"So even on a lower execution pace, the absolute numbers are better in West Asia because of the size of the order book," Raman said.

According to him, West Asian markets accounted for 20 per cent of the company's quarterly order inflow in Q1FY27.

"Through this conflict, starting from February to date, fortunately, all our sites have been safe, all our people are safe, and we take special care to ensure that safety is monitored.

"The costs also will go up on project execution because of the extended stay.

"The clients have been supportive of our engagement there," Raman said.

He added that while geopolitical developments, start-stop-start military disturbances in West Asia, Europe, and Russia, disruption in logistics and supply chains, and even restrictions on physical movement of people were challenges, L&T was also engaged in discussions around alternatives.

"Dipping into our long years of experience and very seasoned institutional processes that we have, we were able to stay resilient, positive, and nimble while steering our course for the years, goals, and plans amidst all this turbulence," he said.

On the company's outlook for the rest of FY27, Raman said the scenario continued to be encouraging.

The company has identified a prospective project pipeline close to Rs 15 trillion, with nearly half of it in the domestic market, driven by infrastructure and utilities, conventional energy, and renewable energy.

"With a well-diversified portfolio spanning sectors and geographies, we remain confident of maintaining growth while capitalising on emerging opportunities.

"Our continued focus on disciplined execution with innovation positions us well to deliver sustainable long-term value for stakeholders," S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, L&T, said.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, L&T's revenue declined 17.9 per cent, while profit dipped 22.6 per cent.