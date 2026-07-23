L&T Finance posts strong Q1FY27 results, eyes AI-led growth and gold loan expansion

L&T Finance delivered a strong financial performance in Q1FY27, with net profit soaring 29% and net interest income up 28%, underpinned by strategic investments in AI-led platforms and an aggressive expansion plan for gold loans.

Photograph: Courtesy, L&T Finance

Key Points L&T Finance achieved a 29% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹900 crore and a 28% rise in net interest income to ₹2,920 crore in Q1FY27.

The company's strategic priorities for FY27 include accelerating cross-selling, improving productivity, and creating a technology-first, AI-led culture.

L&T Finance plans to open 500 new gold loan branches in FY27, identifying rural business finance, gold loans, and personal loans as key growth segments.

Retail loans grew 28% year-on-year, contributing 98% to the loan mix, with total loan book expanding 27% year-on-year to ₹1.3 trillion.

The company is investing in AI-led platforms like Project Cyclops, Nostradamus, Helios, Orion, Argus, Kenyan, and Hercules to enhance underwriting, analytics, fraud detection, and customer service.

L&T Finance delivered a strong Q1FY27.

Net profit grew 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 900 crore and net interest income (NII) was up 28 per cent to Rs 2,920 crore.

Operating expenditure grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,270 crore.

The cost-income ratio declined 100 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 38.7 per cent.

The pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) was up 27 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,010 crore.

Credit costs stood at Rs 770 crore with reported credit costs down 10 bps Q-o-Q to 2.54 per cent.

Strategic Priorities and Growth Segments

The management has three strategic priorities for FY27.

One is accelerating cross-selling and up-selling.

The second is improving productivity, and third, creating a technology-first, artificial intelligence (AI)-led culture.

The cross-sell opportunity is high with a customer base exceeding 30 million and a proprietary AI-based cross-sell framework should improve cross-selling outcomes.

The company deliberately cut back incremental disbursements of Rs 1,000 crore-1,200 crore to improve asset quality.

Rural business finance, gold loans and personal loans will be the key growth segments.

L&T Finance plans to open 500 new gold loan branches in FY27.

The company (and group) has a Lakshya 2031 strategy, with multiple growth levers and targets of higher profitability.

Analysts see growth rates of 25-30 per cent per annum over FY26-FY28 in the loan book and in net profit, with consolidated return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) of 2.6 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, in FY28.

Retail Loan Performance and Asset Quality

In Q1, retail loans grew 28 per cent Y-o-Y with growth in microfinance institutions (MFIs), two wheelers, loan against property (LAP) and personal loans.

Disbursements grew 36 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 23,800 crore.

Secured disbursements grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,000 crore, led by two-wheeler financing.

Gold disbursements were Rs 1,930 crore.

Personal loan disbursements were Rs 4,380 crore.

Rural finance disbursements rose 24 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,960 crore.

The loan book grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y (6.5 per cent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1.3 trillion.

Wholesale loans dipped to Rs 2,100 crore with retail assets contributing 98 per cent of the loan mix.

Rural business loans (MFIs) grew 5 per cent Q-o-Q, Gold loans grew 35 per cent Q-o-Q and small and medium enterprises (SME) rose 4 per cent Q-o-Q.

Financial Metrics and Future Outlook

The net interest margin (NIM) plus fees income were flat sequentially.

The reported weighted average credit cost was up 3 bps Q-o-Q.

Debt-to-equity increased by around 0.24 times.

Reported NIMs declined 25 bps Q-o-Q to 8.55 per cent and reported NIMs plus fees were stable Q-o-Q at 10.5 per cent.

Spreads expanded 15 bps Q-o-Q to 8.6 per cent.

Yields rose 60 bps Q-o-Q to 15.6 per cent.

Cost of finance increased 40 bps Q-o-Q to 7 per cent.

Reported yields were stable QoQ at 14.8 per cent.

The management said decline in core NIMs was due to higher leverage, a marginal increase in borrowing costs, and elevated liquidity during the quarter.

The surplus liquidity also resulted in higher treasury income.

The company is developing an AI-led payments platform to diversify fee income, with meaningful revenue contribution expected over the next two to three years.

The company guided for NIMs plus fees to remain in the range of 10-10.5 per cent.

The consolidated GS3 was broadly stable Q-o-Q at 2.85 per cent, while NS3 declined 5 bps Q-o-Q to 0.9 per cent.

The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) rose 175 bps Q-o-Q to 69.6 per cent.

Retail GS3 declined 5 bps Q-o-Q to 2.48 per cent.

The management is confident of improvement in asset quality.

Credit costs could moderate to below 2 per cent over the Lakshya 5-year period. By FY28, credit costs may decline from 2.6 per cent in FY26 to 2.3 per cent in FY28.

The company is utilising the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) and Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro & Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) credit guarantee schemes for specific customer higher-risk segments, in microfinance and SME lending, to enhance portfolio protection while optimising guarantee costs.

Gold finance expansion remains the key focus, with a target of adding around 500 new branches in FY27.

Guidance of RoA target of 2.8 per cent by Q4FY27 is intact with long-term RoA target of 3-3.2 per cent.

Cost of funds is expected to increase by 5-7 bps in Q2FY27, with full-year FY27 cost of funds projected to rise by 4-5 bps to 7.35–7.40 per cent.

LTF has invested Rs 37 crore in Project Cyclops and Rs 33 crore in Project Nostradamus.

Quarterly IT expenditure is Rs 100-120 crore. Cyclops has been operational in two-wheeler finance, underwriting a Rs 12,000 crore portfolio.

Nostradamus is operational across two-wheeler finance and personal loans and will be extended to rural business finance, SME and farm finance in FY27.

Other proprietary platforms under development include Helios for AI-based underwriting, Orion for portfolio analytics, Argus for fraud detection, Kenyan for gold loan origination platform and Hercules for customer servicing and cross-selling.

It seems reasonable that L&T Finance can deliver on improved profitability and higher RoA.

Market valuations are based on assumptions that it can maintain growth rates in the late 20s while doing so.