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L&T Forays Into AI Factory Business With NVIDIA B300-Based Facility

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk August 13, 2026 15:30 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Larsen & Toubro is set to revolutionise India's artificial intelligence landscape by building the nation's largest single-cluster AI infrastructure facility in Chennai, featuring 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs to power global AI innovation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • L&T has secured a mega order (Rs 10,000-15,000 crore) to build India's largest single-cluster AI infrastructure facility.
  • The facility, an NVIDIA B300-based AI Factory, will be established at Vyoma's Chennai data centre campus.
  • It will power the AI-native cloud platform for US-based Together AI, supporting large-scale inference, fine-tuning, and training workloads.
  • The integrated AI Factory will feature a capacity of 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs.
  • This initiative reinforces L&T's commitment to making India a global hub for next-generation AI infrastructure.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said it has secured an order ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 crore to build the country's largest single-cluster artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure facility, marking the company's foray into the AI Factory business. Through its AI infrastructure arm, LTN Compute, and L&T's AI and data centre business, Vyoma.AI, L&T will set up an NVIDIA B300-based AI Factory at its Chennai data centre campus to power the AI-native cloud platform of the US-based Together AI. The AI Factory will power the AI-native cloud platform for large-scale inference, fine-tuning and training workloads, strengthening India's AI infrastructure ecosystem while supporting global innovation, L&T said in a statement. L&T has not revealed the exact value of the order. However, under its order classification, a 'mega order' ranges between Rs 10,000 and 15,000 crore.

Strategic AI Infrastructure Development

Vyoma's Chennai data centre campus, conceived as a gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure site, has been designed with Phase 1 capacity of 250 MW and power infrastructure readiness of 150 MVA, laying a scalable foundation for future AI Factory expansion. The integrated AI Factory, with a capacity of 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, will be hosted at Vyoma's Chennai data centre, the statement added. The platform combines hyperscale data centre infrastructure, accelerated computing, high-performance networking, ultra-low-latency interconnects, high-throughput parallel storage and AI infrastructure operations, enabling customers to seamlessly deploy and scale AI workloads through a unified, end-to-end AI infrastructure stack.

 

Boosting India's AI Ecosystem

"Artificial Intelligence is becoming foundational to every industry and AI Factories will power this transformation. Our deployment of an NVIDIA B300 AI Factory for Together AI marks a significant milestone in L&T's Gigawatt AI Infrastructure Mission and reinforces our commitment to making India a global hub for next-generation AI infrastructure", L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said. LTN Compute, a subsidiary of Vyoma.AI, is building AI-ready digital infrastructure across the country through hyperscale AI datacentres, sovereign cloud platforms, AI Factory services, GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) and managed AI platforms to support governments, enterprises, cloud providers and AI innovators. "Making AI globally accessible is going to be the biggest infrastructure build-out in human history, and L&T understands that," Together AI Co-founder & CEO Vipul Ved Prakash said.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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