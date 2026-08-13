L&T Forays Into AI Factory Business With NVIDIA B300-Based Facility

Larsen & Toubro is set to revolutionise India's artificial intelligence landscape by building the nation's largest single-cluster AI infrastructure facility in Chennai, featuring 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs to power global AI innovation.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said it has secured an order ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 crore to build the country's largest single-cluster artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure facility, marking the company's foray into the AI Factory business. Through its AI infrastructure arm, LTN Compute, and L&T's AI and data centre business, Vyoma.AI, L&T will set up an NVIDIA B300-based AI Factory at its Chennai data centre campus to power the AI-native cloud platform of the US-based Together AI. The AI Factory will power the AI-native cloud platform for large-scale inference, fine-tuning and training workloads, strengthening India's AI infrastructure ecosystem while supporting global innovation, L&T said in a statement. L&T has not revealed the exact value of the order. However, under its order classification, a 'mega order' ranges between Rs 10,000 and 15,000 crore.
Key Points
- L&T has secured a mega order (Rs 10,000-15,000 crore) to build India's largest single-cluster AI infrastructure facility.
- The facility, an NVIDIA B300-based AI Factory, will be established at Vyoma's Chennai data centre campus.
- It will power the AI-native cloud platform for US-based Together AI, supporting large-scale inference, fine-tuning, and training workloads.
- The integrated AI Factory will feature a capacity of 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs.
- This initiative reinforces L&T's commitment to making India a global hub for next-generation AI infrastructure.