Longest Nifty Losing Streak Since Covid

'India is collateral damage. There is no way that foreign investors are going to bring money in India despite our yields also going up.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Nifty 50 declined for a seventh consecutive week to close at 23,140.50 on Friday, September 25, 2026, its longest losing streak since February-April 2020, when the index also fell for seven straight weeks during the Covid-19 pandemic-driven global selloff.

The Nifty fell 205.90 points, or 0.9 per cent, from its previous week's close of 23,346.40 and 5.8 per cent over the past seven weeks.

It rose to 23,414.30 on Monday, when Brent crude fell 3.4 per cent, before giving up those gains.

Friday's 0.3 per cent rise left the index 12.3 per cent below its 52-week high of 26,373.20 and 4.3 per cent above its 52-week low.

Key Points Nifty 50 fell for a seventh straight week, its longest losing streak since the COVID-19 selloff in 2020.

Rising US Treasury yields and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

Insurance stocks tumbled, with PB Fintech losing around 33% in market value.

Tata group companies shed over ₹40,000 crore in market value after governance developments.

Nifty's Seven-Week Slide

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex closed at 73,895.74, up 0.43 per cent, from Thursday's close, while it fell 0.5 per cent over the past week, extending its losing streak to seven weeks along with Nifty 50.

The week's trading was influenced by developments in the Tata group, proposed changes to insurance distribution rules and movements in global bond yields and crude oil prices.

NSE also listed during the week, with its shares closing at Rs 1,792 on Friday, 0.39 per cent below the listing price.

US Bond Yields Spike

US 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields touched 5.18 per cent and 5.35 per cent, respectively.

"The big reason is the spike in US bond yields, the 10-year, 30-year. "So that is now something that despite the best efforts of US intervention is not helping," said Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager, Piper Serica.

"And I think that is scaring global investors because the last time the 10-year yields, the last 10-year yields were at this level were in 2007," said Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager, Piper Serica.

Brent Crude Falls

Brent crude fell 11.5 per cent over the week to $98.59 a barrel from $111.35 on September 18.

India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose 5 basis points (bps) over the week to 7.119 per cent, its highest close since May 18, when it was at 7.131 per cent.

The yield has risen 46 bps since the Iran war and 62 bps over the past year, according to a Business Standard analysis.

The rupee weakened marginally, slipping 0.06 per cent over the week to 95.82 against the dollar.

Insurance Stocks Tumble

The information technology sector lost Rs 48,435 crore, or 2.1 per cent, in market value during the week, while insurance companies lost Rs 7,000 crore, or 0.6 per cent.

PB Fintech, which commands a near-90 per cent share of the online insurance aggregator market, lost Rs 28,000 crore, or 33 per cent, in market value.

BSE Insurance index fell 2 per cent during the week to 1,486.5 points.

The NSE's Nifty Insurance index was down 10.5 per cent over the year as of August 31.

SBI Life, HDFC Life, and Life Insurance Corporation of India together accounted for more than 52 per cent of the index's weight, according to the NSE factsheet.

Tata Group Weighs

The Tata group was another focus for investors after the Tata Sons board reappointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman, a move opposed by the Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts.

Shares of 18 of the group's 23 listed companies declined, resulting in a combined loss of Rs 40,681 crore in market value.

Gains in the other five, led by Titan and Tata Steel, reduced the overall decline.

Agarwal of Piper Serica said the impact of domestic developments could be outweighed by global factors.

"India is a collateral damage in that. And there is no way that foreign investors are going to bring money in India despite our yields also going up," Agarwal said.

"So I think we're just caught in that. In India, the crude prices are not cooling off," Agarwal added.

"And then the Reserve Bank of India also worried that inflation is creeping up, it will reflect in prices."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff