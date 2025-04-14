Lodha brothers resolve dispute over use of brand

Abhishek Lodha-led Macrotech Developers has resolved the trademark and brand dispute with House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), formed by his younger brother.

IMAGE: Abhishek Lodha. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Lodha Group

Macrotech Developers will continue to use the 'Lodha' brand while the younger brother will continue to operate under 'House of Abhinandan Lodha' brand, as per the agreements between the two brothers under the guidance of their parents.

Abhishek and Abhinandan will not have any claims against each other.

In January, Macrotech Developers filed a suit in the Bombay high court against HoABL for infringement of its trademarks and sought appropriate injunctions, reliefs, and damages.

Macrotech Developers and HoABL announced that they have resolved the dispute over the use of Lodha brand, through separate statements but with similar words.

"In a significant development, the Lodha brothers -- elder brother, Abhishek Lodha and younger brother, Abhinandan Lodha -- and the companies led by them, have amicably resolved all outstanding disputes under the guidance of their parents," the statement said.

As per the agreement, listed entity Macrotech Developers Ltd is the owner of and has the exclusive right to use, the brand names 'Lodha' and 'Lodha Group'.

Abhinandan Lodha is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use the brand name 'House of Abhinandan Lodha'.

IMAGE: Abhinandan Lodha. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Lodha Group

"Lodha Group' and 'House of Abhinandan Lodha' have no connection with each other. Both entities will communicate this widely," as per the statement.

Abhinandan Lodha has no rights or claims in Lodha Group or Macrotech Developers or other businesses of Abhishek.

Similarly, Abhishek has no rights or claims in HoABL or other businesses of Abhinandan.

"Both Abhishek and Abhinandan express their heartfelt gratitude to Justice R V Raveendran (Retd.), whose guidance in the mediation process was invaluable. The family is grateful to the Justice Arif Doctor for encouraging them to follow the process of mediation," the statement said.

Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under the 'Lodha' brand, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, while the HoABL is into the development of residential plots across major cities.