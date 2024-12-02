News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Lock-up on nearly Rs 1.2 trillion pre-IPO shares to lift in two months

Lock-up on nearly Rs 1.2 trillion pre-IPO shares to lift in two months

By BS Reporter
December 02, 2024 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lock up on shares worth nearly Rs 1.2 trillion ($14 billion) belonging to 50 companies will end between now and January 31, said Nuvama Institutional Equities in a note.

IPO

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Most of the shares are held by promoters, strategic investors or pre-listing shareholders in companies that have gone public in recent weeks or months.

 

Some of the key stocks where lock up period is set to expire over the next two months are food delivery major Swiggy (3 per cent equity), Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s Afcons Infrastructure (5 per cent) and state-owned renewable energy firm NTPC Green (2 per cent).

The expiry of lock in period could have implications for these companies as some investors might look to sell their holdings.

Also, end of expiry could also result in higher weightage for these stocks in some of the global indices.

“The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, but it’s important to note that not all of these shares will come for sale as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by promoter and group,” said the Nuvama note.

Half of the shares allotted to investors in the anchor category ahead of an IPO 30-day lock up, while the remaining half have a 90-day lock up.

Meanwhile, certain shares held pre-listing could be subject to a six, 12 or 18-month lock up.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BS Reporter
Source: source
 
Print this article
Prosperity Is Not India's Birth Right
Prosperity Is Not India's Birth Right
'GDP Numbers Will Be A Distant Memory'
'GDP Numbers Will Be A Distant Memory'
'GST Council Should Jack Up Rates'
'GST Council Should Jack Up Rates'
11 Non-MBBS Career Options After NEET
11 Non-MBBS Career Options After NEET
Will Rahane Lead KKR In IPL 2025?
Will Rahane Lead KKR In IPL 2025?
Indians stuck at Kuwait airport without food for 20 hrs
Indians stuck at Kuwait airport without food for 20 hrs
Will Pushpa 2 Beat Jawan This Thursday?
Will Pushpa 2 Beat Jawan This Thursday?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Where India's Rich Invest In...
Where India's Rich Invest In...
Beware! Markets Headed For Downturn
Beware! Markets Headed For Downturn

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances