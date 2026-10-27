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AI Startup Live2.ai Raises Rs 130 Crore In Pre-Series B Round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk October 27, 2026 21:44 IST 3 Minutes Read
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AI startup Live2.ai has successfully secured Rs 130 crore in a Pre-Series B funding round led by IvyCap Ventures, empowering its mission to scale its AI-native social intelligence and commerce activation platform globally.

Key Points

  • AI startup Live2.ai has raised Rs 130 crore (about USD 14 million) in a Pre-Series B funding round led by IvyCap Ventures, the company announced on Tuesday.
  • The funding includes primary capital for growth and a secondary component for early shareholders.
  • Live2.ai plans to deploy the capital to accelerate its agentic intelligence layer, scale its go-to-market strategy, strengthen cloud infrastructure, and expand its teams across North America, Europe, Singapore, and India.
  • The company operates an AI-native Social Intelligence OS that analyses brand conversations across major social media platforms to drive decisions and actions.
  • IvyCap Ventures sees Live2.ai building an AI-native operating system that transforms real-time cultural signals into commerce for global brands.

Artificial intelligence startup Live2.ai has raised Rs 130 crore (about USD 14 million) in a funding round led by IvyCap Ventures, the company said on Tuesday.

The round comprises both primary capital, which will fund the company's growth, and a secondary component, which provides partial liquidity to early shareholders, the company said in a statement.

 

"Live2.ai, the AI-native social intelligence and commerce activation platform, today announced a Rs 130 crore, approximately USD 14 million, Pre-Series B round led by IvyCap Ventures," the statement said.

How Live2.ai Will Utilise Fresh Capital

The capital will be deployed to accelerate development of Live2.ai's agentic intelligence layer, scale its go-to-market for enterprises and global consumer brands, and strengthen its regional cloud infrastructure across North America, Europe and APAC, the statement said.

"A sizable part of the funds will also go toward growing the engineering, data science and customer success teams across North America, Europe, Singapore and India," Live2.ai said.

Live2.ai's AI-Native Social Intelligence OS

Live2.ai has built an AI-native Social Intelligence OS that listens to brand conversations across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Reddit, X and review sites, and turns those signals into decisions and action.

"We are grateful to IvyCap Ventures for backing our conviction that social intelligence and commerce should not live in separate tools," Live2.ai co-founder and CEO, J Venkat said.

IvyCap Ventures' Vision For Social Commerce

IvyCap Ventures founder and managing partner Vikram Gupta said that social media has become a key channel for how consumers discover, evaluate and buy, yet brands still rely on fragmented and manual tools to understand and act on it.

"Live2.ai is building an AI-native operating system that turns real-time cultural signals into commerce, with the security and governance global brands require. With strong traction, significant revenue growth, and a scalable product architecture, we are excited to partner with Venkat and the team as they build this category from India for the world," he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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