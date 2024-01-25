News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Listed cos get more time to confirm or deny market rumours

Listed cos get more time to confirm or deny market rumours

Source: PTI
January 25, 2024 20:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Capital markets regulator Sebi has extended the deadline for implementation of rules related to mandatory confirmation or denial of market rumours by the top 100 listed companies.

Market rumour

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The deadline has been extended for the top 100 listed companies by market capitalisation to June 1 from February 1 this year at present, according to a circular by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

For the top 250 listed entities, the rule will kick in on December 1, 2024, from the current requirement of August 1, 2024.

 

The regulators stated that the decision to extend the timeline for implementing LODR rules has been taken due to ongoing industry-standard finalisation and required amendments to market norms.

The rule is aimed at strengthening the corporate governance of listed entities.

"It has been decided to extend the timeline for effective date of implementation of...the LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations for top 100 listed entities by market capitalisation, to June 1, 2024 and for top 250 listed entities by market capitalisation, to December 1, 2024," Sebi said.

Last year in June, Sebi notified rules asking these listed companies by market capitalisation to confirm, deny, or clarify any market rumour reported in the mainstream media.

As per the disclosure requirements, these companies will have to "confirm, deny or clarify any reported event or information in the mainstream media, which is not general in nature and which indicates that rumours of an impending specific material event" are circulating amongst the investing public within 24 hours from the reporting of the information.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is The Worst Over For IT Industry?
Is The Worst Over For IT Industry?
'Investors could tilt towards largecaps'
'Investors could tilt towards largecaps'
P2P Lending: Barking Up The Wrong Tree
P2P Lending: Barking Up The Wrong Tree
'We are playing our hearts out'
'We are playing our hearts out'
'Where is the Bazball?' Here's Jaisball!
'Where is the Bazball?' Here's Jaisball!
It's That Man Stokes Again!
It's That Man Stokes Again!
'Did not think Indian openers will be aggressive'
'Did not think Indian openers will be aggressive'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

An Interview Every Investor Must Read

An Interview Every Investor Must Read

Tax Sops Coming In Interim Budget!

Tax Sops Coming In Interim Budget!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances