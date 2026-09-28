LIC's top management thins as MD exits, other PSU insurers also face vacancies

Life Insurance Corporation of India is grappling with a significant reduction in its top management as Managing Director Dinesh Pant moves to Irdai, exacerbating a broader issue of executive vacancies across public sector insurers and a headless Financial Services Institutions Bureau.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Dinesh Pant, a Managing Director at LIC, has been granted voluntary retirement and appointed as a whole-time director (actuary) at Irdai, reducing LIC's serving MDs to two.

LIC has four MD posts, but two are now vacant, leaving key decision-making to three senior executives including the MD & CEO.

Several other public sector insurers, including New India Assurance, United India Insurance, National Insurance, Agriculture Insurance Company, and GIC Re, are also experiencing significant executive-level vacancies.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), responsible for selecting board members for state-owned financial institutions, has been without a chairman for nearly three months, further complicating the appointment process.

As the Union government grants voluntary retirement of service (VRS) to Dinesh Pant, managing director (MD) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the number of serving MDs in the company has fallen to two.

The state-owned insurance giant has four MD posts, apart from the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) post.

Pant has been appointed whole-time director, actuary, at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), leaving one of the MD positions vacant. Earlier, one of the MDs, Sat Pal Bhanoo, retired on December 31, 2025, and that position has been vacant since.

Currently, apart from MD & CEO R Doraiswamy, the insurer has two MDs — Ratnakar Patnaik and R Chander — leaving key decision-making to three senior executives.

Irdai Appointments and LIC's Response

Irdai currently has four whole-time members — Swaminathan Iyer, member, life; Deepak Sood, member, non-life; Girija Subramanian, member, distribution; and Rajay Sinha, member, finance — apart from Ajay Seth as chairman.

Pant will take charge as member, actuary, becoming the fifth member.

During the earnings media call after the Q1 FY27 results, Doraiswamy said, "We have taken up the vacancies with the government and expect them to be filled soon."

According to the LIC Act, four is the maximum number of MDs allowed; however, it is not mandatory to fill all vacancies at all times.

Also, in October 2025, the government opened one MD post in the insurer to eligible candidates from both the private and public sectors.

LIC is the largest life insurer in the country, with total premium income of ₹5.36 trillion in FY26 and assets under management (AUM) of ₹57.29 trillion.

Widespread Vacancies Across PSU Insurers

Apart from the MD posts in LIC, other senior executive-level posts are also vacant in other PSU insurers.

The largest general insurer, New India Assurance, currently has only one executive director (ED), who has also been given the additional charge of chairman-cum-managing director (CMD).

The post of CMD has been vacant since August 1, 2026, after the incumbent, Girija Subramanian, retired and moved to Irdai as member, distribution.

Another ED post has been vacant since April 1, 2026.

Although the government has selected Lavanya Mundayur as the CMD of the insurer, she is yet to take charge and continues to serve as CMD of Agriculture Insurance Company of India.

Similarly, two ED positions in United India Insurance have remained vacant since May 1, 2026, and September 1, 2026, respectively.

In the case of National Insurance, one ED position has been vacant since June 1, 2026.

Agriculture Insurance Company also has an ED position that has been vacant since July 1, 2026, while the state-owned reinsurer, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), has an ED post that has been vacant since June 16, 2026.

FSIB Headless, Further Complicating Appointments

Incidentally, the body that selects board members in state-owned banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions has been headless for nearly three months.

The government is yet to appoint a chairman of the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) since Bhanu Pratap Sharma's term ended in June this year.

Also, several non-government member posts have been vacant since June 30.

At present, there are only three members involved in the selection of board members in public sector insurers — Department of Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Lohiya, Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth and K. Moses Chalai, Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance.

The FSIB came into effect on July 1, 2022, to recommend candidates for appointment as whole-time directors and non-executive chairpersons on the boards of financial services institutions.