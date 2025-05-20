Lasik Surgery Market Eyes 2X Growth In 5 Years

India currently performs around 6,00,000 to 7,00,000 laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (Lasik) and refractive procedures a year, and the uptake is accelerating.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay.com

Driven by a surge in demand from urban youth, lifestyle shifts, and continuous technological innovations, India's Lasik surgery market, currently valued at Rs 2,000 crore-Rs 2,500 crore, is projected to double by 2030, according to industry experts.

With the number of procedures rising 8-10 per cent annually, the market size is estimated to reach Rs 4,000 crore-Rs 5,000 crore by 2030, they said.

India currently performs around 6,00,000 to 7,00,000 laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (Lasik) and refractive procedures a year, and the uptake is accelerating.

This higher value growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced and premium technologies, such as small incision lenticule extraction (Smile) and femtosecond Lasik, which command higher price points.

"We expect value growth of up to 15 per cent annually as patients increasingly opt for advanced procedures like Smile, which cost over Rs 1.2 lakh compared to Rs 40,000-Rs 50,000 for standard femto-Lasik," said Akshay Ravi, partner at EY-Parthenon.

A key driver behind the demand is the rising incidence of myopia, particularly among the urban youth.

Its prevalence among school-age children jumped from 4.4 per cent in 1999 to around 20 per cent in 2019, according to Ravi.

Increasing screen time, digital eye strain, and lifestyle changes have pushed the younger population (aged 18-40) towards permanent vision correction.

C Sharat Babu, chief medical director at Maxivision Eye Hospitals, said the chain performs over 300 Lasik procedures monthly, covering femto-Lasik, Smile, and other refractive techniques.

"We've seen a 35 per cent rise in myopia, especially among screen-heavy professionals.

"Post-Covid, even older adults are opting for Lasik as glasses-free living becomes a lifestyle choice," he added.

Technological innovation is playing a central role in boosting both access and outcomes.

The traditional blade-based Lasik is now being rapidly replaced by femtosecond lasers, which create precise corneal flaps about 90 microns), enable faster recovery, and reduce complications.

Smile and new techniques like Silk offer less invasive options with shorter healing times.

New entrants and tech upgrades are further reshaping the landscape.

Alcon India's recently launched 'Wavelight Plus' platform uses 3D ray tracing and creates a "Digital Eye Twin" using its proprietary 'Sightmap' diagnostic device.

"It's a fully personalised refractive treatment.

"More than 98 per cent of myopic patients achieved at least 20/20 vision, and nearly 89 per cent achieved 20/16 or better," said Victor Loh, head of medical affairs for APAC at Alcon.

Alcon aims to balance access and innovation through hospital tie-ups and wider surgeon training, said Amar Vyas, the company's country head.

The company is also investing heavily in AI-powered diagnostics and next-gen vision correction, with over $4 billion in global research & development (R&D) since 2019 and a major R&D hub in Bangalore.

Affordability has also improved, despite the rising cost of advanced equipment.

Hospitals like Maxivision have signed MOUs for bulk equipment use, up to 2,000 procedures with OEMs, leading to competitive per-procedure pricing for patients.

Lasik costs from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1.3 lakh, depending on technology and geography.

In comparison, prices in 2017-18 hovered between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.

Insurance coverage is catching up too.

Following a 2019 directive by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), several insurers now cover Lasik under specific health plans, especially when deemed medically necessary.

Corporate health policies are also increasingly including Lasik, making the procedure more accessible to working professionals.

Lasik technology has seen major changes over the years which have positively increased its efficacy, outcome and patient experience.

Vivek Tandon, vice-president at Primus Partners, said: "Young adults and college students are choosing Lasik not just for cosmetic reasons, but for convenience in work and sports.

"Advanced techniques have also significantly shortened recovery times, making it safer and more appealing as 95-99 per cent of patients are satisfied with their results, with most achieving 20/20 vision or even better."

Sighting expansion

The Lasik surgery market size is estimated to reach ₹4,000 crore–₹5,000 crore by 2030

A key driver behind the demand is the rising incidence of myopia, particularly among the urban youth

Myopia prevalence among children jumped from 4.4% in 1999 to around 20% in 2019, according to experts

Lasik costs from ₹40,000 to ₹1.3 lakh, depending on technology and geography

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff