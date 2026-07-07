How Landeed's Rs 30 Crore Investment Will Transform Property Due Diligence

Real estate startup Landeed is set to invest Rs 30 crore this fiscal year to significantly expand its AI-powered property intelligence platform, Terra, revolutionising property due diligence across India.

Key Points Landeed will invest Rs 30 crore this fiscal year to expand its property title search business.

The investment targets GPU infrastructure, advanced AI models, and Indic OCR for Indian property records.

Landeed's 'Terra' platform uses AI to convert fragmented land records into structured intelligence for faster decision-making.

Terra processes over 773 million land records across 26 states and 4 union territories.

The technology aims to mitigate property risk by bridging the gap between stated property information and actual records.

Real estate startup Landeed, a property title search engine, will invest around Rs 30 crore this fiscal to expand its business. Landeed platform is used by banks, developers, legal professionals, and property stakeholders to enable faster, more structured due diligence and decision-making. The company has so far raised around Rs 100 crore from investors, including Y Combinator, Draper Associates and Bayhouse Capital.

Landeed's Strategic Investment For Growth

"We will be investing around Rs 30 crore this fiscal year towards growth," Landeed Founder & CEO Sanjay Mandava told PTI. "A significant part of this investment will go into expanding our GPU (graphics processing unit) infrastructure and hardware, scaling from our first small language model into a broader family of specialized models, and advancing Indic OCR and document intelligence for Indian property records," he said. Mandava said the company is also investing in deeper state coverage, fulfilment infrastructure, product development, and customer acquisition.

The company charges fees from its clients, but the founder did not disclose the revenue number for the 2025-26 fiscal.

Terra: Revolutionising Property Intelligence In India

Recently, Landeed introduced 'Terra ', which is an AI-powered property intelligence layer that converts India's fragmented land and property records into structured, decision-ready intelligence. "India does not have a property data problem. It has a property intelligence problem. The records exist, but they are scattered across states, formats, languages, and systems," the CEO said. The new tech solution 'Terra', which is built on more than 773 million land and property records across 26 states and 4 union territories, can read, connect, and reason across primary records so banks, developers, lawyers, brokers, investors, and owners can make better decisions in seconds instead of days, Mandava said. "Property risk in India often comes from the gap between what people say about a property and what the records actually show. The truth is usually sitting inside a sub-registrar's office, a revenue record, a court filing, or a municipal system," he observed. Mandava said the company is making efforts to solve this problem for our clients.