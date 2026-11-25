Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Motor Company chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan, has escalated a contentious succession dispute by filing a suit in the Madras High Court, demanding a formal partition of the joint family assets and her rightful share.

Image used for representative purpose only. Photograph: Kind courtesy, TVS Motor/Meta

Key Points Lakshmi Venu has moved the Madras High Court seeking partition of joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family.

The legal action follows a partition notice and failed attempts at an amicable settlement, citing a lack of transparency regarding family assets.

Lakshmi maintains that the family legacy belongs equally to her and her brothers, asserting her rights under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005.

Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, supports Lakshmi's claim, emphasising equal inheritance rights for sons and daughters.

The suit is confined to the ownership and partition of joint family assets and is not directed at the operations of any TVS company.

akshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Motor Company chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan, has moved the Madras high court seeking partition of the joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family, escalating an increasingly contentious dispute over ownership and the division of family wealth.

In a suit filed before the High Court, Lakshmi has sought a formal partition of the family assets and the allotment of what she maintains is her rightful share, saying repeated efforts to resolve the matter through dialogue have failed to produce an amicable settlement.

Legal Action and Unresolved Claims

The legal action follows a partition notice dated November 16, 2026, in which she had called upon her father, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary responsibilities and facilitate what she described as a fair and lawful division of the assets.

According to a statement issued on her behalf, the response to the notice did not alter Venu Srinivasan's position or acknowledge her claims to the family property, leaving her with no option but to seek judicial intervention.

"Having exhausted every effort at an amicable dialogue, she has been left with no choice but to approach the Hon'ble Court," the statement said.

Lakshmi maintained that the legacy built by her great-grandfather and grandfather belongs equally to her and her brothers, and that her claim to the family's joint assets cannot be set aside.

Apart from seeking partition and allotment of her share, the suit also seeks access to documents and information relating to the family assets.

Lakshmi has contended that a persistent lack of transparency and the withholding of relevant information, despite repeated requests, have compelled her to seek the court's assistance in establishing the full extent and nature of the assets.

TVS Group Background and Family Restructuring

The TVS Group, founded by T.V. Sundaram Iyengar in 1911, has historically been controlled by four principal family branches descended from its founder - the T.S. Rajam, T.S. Krishna, T.S. Srinivasan and T.S. Santhanam branches.

The sprawling conglomerate, with interests spanning automobiles, automotive components, two-wheelers, farm equipment, logistics and financial services, underwent a family restructuring in 2020-22, under which business ownership and management interests were aligned with the respective branches.

While the Rajam branch is associated with TVS Mobility and related businesses, the Krishna branch with Sundram Fasteners and allied component companies, the Srinivasan branch with TVS Motor and other interests, and the Santhanam branch with Sundaram Finance and related businesses.

The present dispute is confined to the Venu Srinivasan branch.

"In the suit, Dr. Lakshmi seeks a partition of the joint family assets and the allotment of her rightful share," the statement said.

"In addition, she states that due to the opacity of information, she has been constrained to seek the Hon'ble Court's assistance to gain access to documents and information which have been withheld consistently over time, despite multiple requests."

The suit, the statement said, "only concerns ownership of the joint family assets."

"It is not directed at the operations of any company," it said.

"Dr. Lakshmi has every interest in the continued strength of the businesses, and believes that any partition can and should be given effect in an orderly manner, in accordance with law."

Escalation and Support for Lakshmi's Claim

The development marks a significant escalation in a dispute that has brought questions of succession, family ownership and the distribution of wealth within one of India's most prominent business families into the public domain.

Lakshmi's mother, Mallika Srinivasan, supported her daughter's position, asserting that she has a legitimate right to the family assets and that a son and daughter should be treated equally in matters of inheritance.

"It is unfortunate that the response to Lakshmi's notice has not recognized her lawful rights and no progress has been made towards an amicable resolution.

"In these circumstances, she has been compelled to approach the Court to protect her rights," Mallika said.

"As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect.

"I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not unequal to that of Sudarshan's," she added, referring to Lakshmi's brother.

Seeking to distinguish the legal proceedings from the functioning of the group's businesses, Lakshmi has clarified that the suit is confined to the ownership and partition of joint family assets and is not directed at the operations of any company.

She has maintained that she remains interested in the continued strength and growth of the businesses and believes that any division of family assets can be implemented in an orderly manner and in accordance with the law.

The distinction is important given the scale and legacy of the TVS business interests, which span automobiles, two-wheelers, automotive components, financial services and related activities.

The wider TVS business group traces its origins to the early 20th century and has evolved into one of India's major industrial conglomerates, with interests spread across several independently managed companies and family business entities.

Venu Srinivasan, a prominent figure in the group's evolution, is chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company.

His daughter Lakshmi is vice-chairman of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), while her brother Sudarshan Venu heads TVS Motor Company as chairman and managing director.

Lakshmi, a Yale University graduate with a doctorate in engineering management from the University of Warwick, has held senior responsibilities across the group's industrial businesses.

Her appointment as TAFE's Vice-Chairman in March 2025 further underlined her position in India's automotive and farm-equipment industry.

Lakshmi had previously invoked the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, asserting that daughters have equal rights in joint family property under Section 6 of the legislation.

The 2005 amendment to the Act recognised daughters as coparceners by birth in Mitakshara joint Hindu families, placing them on an equal footing with sons in respect of coparcenary property, subject to the applicable legal requirements and the nature of the property concerned.

Her partition demand referred to family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding structures, including interests associated with TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.