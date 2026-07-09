Kusumgar IPO Over-Subscribed 13 Times on Day 2, Strong Retail & NII Demand

Engineered fabric manufacturer Kusumgar Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has garnered significant investor interest, achieving an oversubscription of 13.13 times on its second day of bidding.

Photograph: Courtesy, Kusumgar.com

Key Points Kusumgar Ltd's IPO was subscribed 13.13 times on the second day of bidding, receiving bids for over 15 crore shares against 1.14 crore on offer.

Non-institutional investors showed significant interest, with their portion subscribed 36.64 times, while retail investors subscribed 9.46 times.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also participated, with their category subscribed 2.18 times.

The IPO, priced between Rs 398 and Rs 419 per share, is an offer-for-sale (OFS), meaning proceeds will go to selling shareholders.

Kusumgar Ltd, founded in 1990, specialises in engineered fabrics for aerospace, defence, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications.

The initial public offering of engineered fabric manufacturer Kusumgar Ltd received 13.13 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

The company's Rs 650-crore IPO got bids for 15,05,57,085 shares against 1,14,68,094 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

Investor Categories Show Strong Demand

Among investors, the category for non-institutional investors fetched 36.64 times subscription. The portion meant for retail investors received 9.46 times subscription, while the category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2.18 times.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 398 to Rs 419 per share.

The IPO of Kusumgar Ltd was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Thursday. The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS). Since the issue is an OFS, the Mumbai-based firm will not receive any proceeds and the funds will go entirely to the selling shareholders.

Company Background and Offer Details

Kusumgar Ltd has garnered Rs 193.9 crore from anchor investors.

The company's public offer will conclude on Friday.

Founded in 1990, Kusumgar Ltd manufactures woven, coated and laminated synthetic fabrics, known as engineered fabrics. The company primarily produces aerospace and defence fabrics, industrial and automotive fabrics, and outdoor and lifestyle fabrics.

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.