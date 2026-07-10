Kusumgar IPO Closes with Staggering 128.85 Times Subscription

Engineered fabric manufacturer Kusumgar Ltd's initial public offering has seen an overwhelming response, being subscribed a remarkable 128.85 times on its final day, primarily fuelled by strong interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers.

Photograph: Courtesy, Kusumgar

Key Points Kusumgar Ltd's IPO was subscribed 128.85 times on its closing day, indicating strong investor confidence.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, with their portion oversubscribed by a massive 284.10 times.

Non-institutional investors subscribed 165.46 times, while retail investors booked their quota 26.47 times.

The IPO, an offer-for-sale (OFS), had a price band of Rs 398 to Rs 419 per share, with the company not receiving any proceeds.

Kusumgar Ltd, founded in 1990, specialises in engineered fabrics for aerospace, defence, industrial, and outdoor applications.

whopping 128.85 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Friday, driven by strong response from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

Strong Investor Demand

The Rs 650-crore IPO attracted bids for 1,47,76,17,435 shares against 1,14,68,094 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion reserved for QIBs was subscribed a massive 284.10 times.

The category for non-institutional investors was booked 165.46 times and the retail investors subscribed their quota 26.47 times.

IPO Details and Company Profile

The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 398 to Rs 419 per share.

Kusumgar IPO was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Thursday.

The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS).

Since the issue is an OFS, the Mumbai-based firm will not receive any proceeds and the funds will go entirely to the selling shareholders.

The firm has garnered Rs 193.9 crore from anchor investors.

Founded in 1990, Kusumgar Ltd manufactures woven, coated and laminated synthetic fabrics, known as engineered fabrics.

The company primarily produces aerospace and defence fabrics, industrial and automotive fabrics, and outdoor and lifestyle fabrics.

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.