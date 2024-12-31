HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Key infra sectors' growth slows to 4.3% in Nov

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 4.3% in Nov

Source: PTI
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2024 21:37 IST

x

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3 per cent in November 2024 against 7.9 per cent growth registered a year ago, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Crude

Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

On a monthly basis, the production growth of these sectors was higher than the 3.7 per cent expansion recorded in October 2024.

 

In November, production of crude oil and natural gas contracted.

The production growth of coal, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, and electricity moderated to 7.5 per cent, 2.9 per cent, 2 per cent, 4.8 per cent, and 3.8 per cent, respectively, against 10.9 per cent, 12.4 per cent, 3.3 per cent, 9.7 per cent and 5.8 per cent in November last year.

However, cement output rose to 13 per cent in the month under review.

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.2 per cent during April-November this fiscal. It was 8.7 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

More News Coverage

Carlos Garcia IIP

RELATED STORIES

Crypto assets can hurt financial stability: RBI report
Crypto assets can hurt financial stability: RBI report
Reliance spent $13 bn on acquisitions in five years
Reliance spent $13 bn on acquisitions in five years
Siemens stock drops rapidly; growth challenges ahead
Siemens stock drops rapidly; growth challenges ahead
Gold set to extend record run; may hit Rs 90K in 2025
Gold set to extend record run; may hit Rs 90K in 2025
Fire, engineering insurance premiums likely to move up
Fire, engineering insurance premiums likely to move up

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

webstory image 2

5 Collagen-Rich Foods Needed For Radiant Hair, Skin

webstory image 3

New UPI Rules: Important Changes From January 1, 2025

VIDEOS

India's first glass bridge over sea opens in Kanniyakumari1:44

India's first glass bridge over sea opens in Kanniyakumari

New Year in Paradise: Tourists flock to Gulmarg2:56

New Year in Paradise: Tourists flock to Gulmarg

Manali jam-packed for New Year celebrations0:44

Manali jam-packed for New Year celebrations

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD