Rediff.com  » Business » Key infra sectors growth rises to 6.2% in April

Key infra sectors growth rises to 6.2% in April

Source: PTI
May 31, 2024 20:03 IST
Eight key infrastructure sectors' growth rose to 6.2 per cent in April on healthy expansion in the production of natural gas, refinery products and electricity, according to official data released on Friday.

Power

Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

The production of eight sectors grew by 6 per cent in March.

The growth of these core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.6 per cent in April 2023.

 

The official data showed that fertiliser output recorded negative growth in April.

The production growth of coal, steel and cement slowed down to 7.5 per cent, 7.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively against 9.1 per cent, 16.6 per cent and 12.4 per cent in April 2023, respectively.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India

Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India

Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?

Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?

