News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Key infra sector growth slows to 4-month low of 8.1% in Sep

Key infra sector growth slows to 4-month low of 8.1% in Sep

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 31, 2023 20:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a 4-month low of 8.1 per cent in September 2023 against 8.3 per cent a year ago, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

Electricity

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The growth rate in the output of refinery products, fertiliser, cement and electricity during the month under review has decelerated, while it was negative in the case of crude oil.

The previous low was in May, when the growth rate of these sectors stood at 5.2 per cent.

 

Crude oil output dipped by 0.4 per cent in September as against a contraction of 2.3 per cent in the same month last year, the data showed.

The core sector growth in August was 12.5 per cent, which was highest since June 2022, when it was 13.2 per cent.

The output growth of the eight sectors was also lower at 7.8 per cent in April-September 2023-24 against 9.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

In September, coal, natural gas, and steel production rose by 16.1 per cent, 6.5 per cent and 9.6 per cent, respectively.

The growth rate in the production of refinery products, fertiliser, cement and electricity slowed down to 5.5 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 4.7 per cent and 9.3  per cent, respectively, in September this year against the last year's corresponding figures of 6.6 per cent, 11.8 per cent, 12.4 per cent and 11.6 per cent.

Icra Ltd chief economist Aditi Nayar said a pick-up in rainfall expectedly flattened the core sector expansion in September to a four-month low from 12.5 per cent, amid the slowdown in growth of seven of the eight constituent sectors barring fertiliser output.

"The year-on-year growth in cement production decelerated sharply to six-month low of 4.7 per cent in September...The IIP (index of industrial production) growth is likely to moderate to high single digits in September taking a cue from the core sector's trajectory," she said.

These eight industries account for 40.27 per cent of IIP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Investors Must Do Next: Must Read!
What Investors Must Do Next: Must Read!
IT Sector Slump To Impact Consumer Demand
IT Sector Slump To Impact Consumer Demand
2024 Interim Budget: Mistakes Nirmalaji Can Avoid
2024 Interim Budget: Mistakes Nirmalaji Can Avoid
TN, Punjab move SC against governors delaying bills
TN, Punjab move SC against governors delaying bills
Jiya Plays A Dangerously White Game
Jiya Plays A Dangerously White Game
PIX: Pakistan knock Bangladesh out of World Cup
PIX: Pakistan knock Bangladesh out of World Cup
Targeted for who you're, what you do: Apple to Oppn
Targeted for who you're, what you do: Apple to Oppn

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Will Made In India Google Pixel Phones...

Will Made In India Google Pixel Phones...

Honda! Nissan! Toyota! Mitsubishi!

Honda! Nissan! Toyota! Mitsubishi!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances