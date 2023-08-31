News
Key infra sector growth rises to 8% in July

Key infra sector growth rises to 8% in July

Source: PTI
August 31, 2023 18:27 IST
Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to 8 per cent in July 2023 compared to 4.8 per cent in the same month last year on expansion in production of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, according to the official data released on Thursday.

Crude

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Production of steel, cement and electricity also grew in July, the data showed.

 

However, the core sector growth was lower in July compared to the previous month when it was 8.3 per cent, the commerce and industry ministry data showed.

The output growth of the eight sectors was also lower at 6.4 per cent in April-July 2023-24 against 11.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

Source: PTI
 
