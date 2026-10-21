Karmayogi Bharat And OpenAI Partner For AI Capacity Building In Civil Services

Karmayogi Bharat and OpenAI have forged a strategic partnership to empower India's civil services with essential AI skills, ensuring future-ready governance and enhanced public service delivery through the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

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Key Points Karmayogi Bharat and OpenAI announced an MoU on Wednesday to enhance AI capacity development for India's civil services.

The collaboration integrates OpenAI Academy's resources into the iGOT Karmayogi platform for government personnel.

The partnership aims to help civil servants confidently and responsibly use AI to improve public outcomes.

Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO of Karmayogi Bharat, highlighted the need for practical AI skills to reshape governance.

Pragya Misra of OpenAI India noted the platform's potential to build practical AI capability at scale for 1.7 crore government employees.

Government-owned not-for-profit company Karmayogi Bharat and OpenAI on Wednesday announced an MoU to strengthen capacity development across India's civil services, helping the personnel engage with AI confidently, and translate new capabilities into better public outcomes.

Karmayogi Bharat operates and manages the iGOT Karmayogi platform, ensuring anytime, anywhere, any-device learning for civil service officials to enhance their competency.

Enhancing Civil Service Competency

The collaboration will bring OpenAI Academy's capacity-building resources into iGOT Karmayogi's learning ecosystem for government personnel across the Centre and states, adhering to the goals of building a professional, well-trained and future-ready civil service rooted in 'Mission Karmayogi' , according to a release.

The partnership supports focus on continuous, frictionless and guided learning, the release said adding it will help civil servants access practical AI learning through iGOT Karmayogi platform.

As part of the MoU, OpenAI will provide approved OpenAI Academy content for iGOT Karmayogi, while Karmayogi Bharat will support access, learner engagement and coordination with relevant government departments.

Leaders On AI Integration

"As technology reshapes governance, civil servants need practical skills they can apply directly in their day-to-day work. By bringing OpenAI Academy resources to iGOT Karmayogi, we aim to help government personnel engage with AI confidently, use it responsibly, and translate new capabilities into better public outcomes.

"This collaboration will help keep capacity building relevant to the evolving needs of the government and support Mission Karmayogi's vision of a future-ready civil service," Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO, Karmayogi Bharat said.

Pragya Misra, Head of Strategy & Government Affairs, OpenAI India emphasised that India's AI opportunity will depend not just on access to technology, but on how effectively people and institutions use it.

" With more than 1.7 crore government employees across the Centre, States and Union Territories registered on iGOT Karmayogi, the platform offers a powerful way to build practical AI capability at scale. We are pleased to support civil servants in using AI to strengthen everyday work, public service delivery and professional growth," she said.

The OpenAI Academy courses will be available to eligible government personnel on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, expanding access to practical AI learning and supporting Mission Karmayogi's broader goal of strengthening capabilities across government, the release added.