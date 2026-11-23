The Supreme Court has been informed that mediation efforts have failed in the high-stakes Kalyani family inheritance dispute, involving ancestral wealth estimated at over Rs 1 lakh crore, prompting the court to suggest arbitration as the next step.

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Key Points Mediation to resolve the Kalyani family's inheritance dispute, involving over Rs 1 lakh crore, has officially failed.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, appointed as mediator, submitted the report confirming the failure.

The Supreme Court bench has now urged the parties to explore the appointment of a sole arbitrator to adjudicate all disputes.

The dispute concerns claims relating to the Kalyani family's ancestral assets and has been ongoing across multiple judicial forums.

Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath are the primary parties in the dispute.

Mediation to resolve the long-running inheritance dispute over the Kalyani family's ancestral wealth, estimated at over Rs 1 lakh crore, has failed, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday by former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, who was appointed mediator.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the parties to explore appointment of a sole arbitrator to adjudicate all disputes.

Court's Recommendation for Arbitration

"As per the report sent, mediation has failed. We impress upon the parties to explore arbitration by a sole arbitrator.

"Counsel for petitioner and respondent no.5 have no objection.

"Let Dr Abhishek Singhvi (on behalf of other contesting respondents) have instructions if all disputes can be referred to a sole arbitrator," the bench said while posting the matter after two weeks.

The top court had on July 13 appointed Rao as the sole mediator to explore an amicable resolution of the dispute over the Kalyani family's ancestral wealth.

Background of the Dispute

It had urged a battery of senior lawyers representing Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath respectively to explore mediation to resolve their inheritance dispute.

Senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Kapil Sibal and Aryama Sundaram had appeared for the Kalyani family, while senior advocate Shyam Divan represented Sugandha Hiremath.

The dispute concerns claims relating to the Kalyani family's ancestral assets, reportedly valued at over Rs 1 lakh crore, and has been the subject of proceedings before multiple judicial forums.