News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Just 3,000 nods: Trai's whitelisting deadline may be pushed by 30 days

Just 3,000 nods: Trai's whitelisting deadline may be pushed by 30 days

By Subhayan Chakraborty
September 27, 2024 14:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) may extend the deadline to whitelist URLs (Uniform Resource Locators), APKs (Android Package Kit), or OTT (Over The Top) links — through which it intends to curb their misuse — is likely to be extended by 30 days as only over 3,000 registered senders (businesses) have complied, officials indicated.

Whitelisting

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

According to Trai officials, over 3,000 registered senders have whitelisted more than 70,000 links, but many more (thousands of others) are yet to comply with the directive as the mandatory norms are set to come into effect from October 1.

 

As a result, the order may be postponed by another 30 days, Trai officials indicated to Business Standard on Wednesday.

The telecom regulator had mandated the whitelisting, or registration, of internet links, APKs, and call back numbers sent through text messages by September 1, which was extended by a month.

An URL is essentially the link for a website, or the address of a unique resource on the internet while an APK is an executable file that contains all the data needed to install and run an Android App.

On Thursday, TRAI again asked the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCOR) which includes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), various sector regulators, and government agencies to implement the mandatory whitelisting by October 1.

The decision is billed to have a major impact on curbing spam, and potential frauds given that many users unknowingly click on links which act as phishing tools for data hackers.

But it has also sparked concerns that consumers of banks, financial institutions, and e-commerce companies may face interruptions in receiving service and transactional messages and especially One Time Passwords (OTPs).

At present, the telcos get the headers and the templates from the businesses.

However, now they will also require the content to be submitted.

This will then be verified by the telcos and only then will be sent to the customers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Subhayan Chakraborty
Source: source
 
Print this article
This Tata Stock Has Outperformed Sensex
This Tata Stock Has Outperformed Sensex
MF Investor Base To Touch 50 Million
MF Investor Base To Touch 50 Million
'PLI Has Been A Big Boost To Manufacturing'
'PLI Has Been A Big Boost To Manufacturing'
ADD, The Problem Alia Bhatt Faces
ADD, The Problem Alia Bhatt Faces
PIX: Bangladesh fan 'Tiger Roby' attacked in stadium
PIX: Bangladesh fan 'Tiger Roby' attacked in stadium
SEE: Alcaraz, Coco Rock Chinese Outfits
SEE: Alcaraz, Coco Rock Chinese Outfits
Devara Part 1 Review
Devara Part 1 Review

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why Households Are Shifting Funds To...

Why Households Are Shifting Funds To...

'Hybrid vehicles are an intermediate solution'

'Hybrid vehicles are an intermediate solution'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances