Jt drugs controller waives trial of Biocon drug; arrested

Jt drugs controller waives trial of Biocon drug; arrested

Source: PTI
June 21, 2022 12:49 IST
The CBI has arrested Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4 lakh bribe to waive the phase three clinical trial of the Insulin Aspart injection, a product of Biocon Biologics under development to manage Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, officials said on Tuesday.

Trial

Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of the Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-led Biocon. The company has denied allegations.

The agency has also arrested Dinesh Dua, director at Synergy Network India Private Limited, who was allegedly giving Reddy a bribe, they said.

 

After completing the necessary paperwork, the CBI has arrested Reddy and Dua,  nabbed during a trap operation on Monday while the alleged bribe exchange was going on, the officials said.

The CBI has also booked Associate Vice President and Head-National Regulatory Affairs (NRA), Biocon Biologics Limited, Bangalore, L Praveen Kumar, as well as Director, Bioinnovat Research Services Private Limited, Delhi, Guljit Sethi in the case under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy and corruption.

Source: PTI
 
