JioHotstar is here! Subscription starts at Rs 149

Source: PTI
February 14, 2025 23:20 IST

JioStar, the newly formed joint venture by the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, on Friday announced the launch of JioHotstar by bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar streaming platforms.

With close to 3 lakh hours of entertainment, live sports coverage, and more than 50 crore users, JioHotstar provides compelling subscription plans tailored to diverse audience needs, starting at Rs 149, the company said in a statement.

 

Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to seamlessly transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions, it added.

"At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision -- to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians.

"Our promise of 'Infinite Possibilities' ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all," JioStar CEO -? Digital, Kiran Mani said.

Mani further said, "By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalising content like never before."

JioHotstar will offer the best of Hollywood, with Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount - all on the same platform, the company said.

It will also stream premier tournaments like ICC events, IPL, and WPL, while also spotlighting grassroots cricket with the Indian Street Premier League and events from BCCI, ICC, and state associations, other sporting events including the Premier League and Wimbledon, and domestic leagues such as Pro Kabaddi and ISL.

"Sports in India is more than just a game --  it's passion, pride, and a shared experience that unites millions. JioHotstar is revolutionising how fans experience live sports, combining the best of technology, access, and innovation," JioStar CEO - Sports, Sanjog Gupta said.

JioHotstar will offer ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, multi-angle viewing and range of 'culture' and 'special interest' feeds to ensure fans enjoy deeper, more immersive access to the sports they love, the statement said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
